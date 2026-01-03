Game Preview - Halifax at Saskatchewan

Published on January 2, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







The Halifax Thunderbirds head on the road this week for a Friday-night clash against the Saskatchewan Rush at SaskTel Centre. Opening face-off is at 9:00 p.m. AT.

Scouting the Thunderbirds

The Thunderbirds have been a committee offence over the years, and they've done it as a group again to start this season.

The righty duo of Randy Staats (5G, 9A) and Clarke Petterson (4G, 9A) lead the team in scoring through three contests. The former put up a hat trick and six points last weekend in Halifax, while the latter had four assists.

Dawson Theede (7G, 3A) paces the team in goals, adding a pair against the Rush a week ago. Thunderbirds captain Cody Jamieson (5G, 3A) also had two goals in the team's last outing.

Ryan Terefenko continues to be a star in transition for Halifax, sitting with two goals and six points for the year, along with 13 loose balls and a caused turnover. Graeme Hossack leads the team with six caused turnovers while posting 18 loose balls - he had nine LB and three CTOs last weekend. Jake Withers has also put up 38 loose balls and four caused turnovers while winning 65 percent of his face-offs this year.

Warren Hill turned away 43 shots but was saddled with the loss last game. The Halifax starter owns a 6.65 goals-against average and an .873 save percentage for the season.

Scouting the Rush

Another squad that does it by committee, Saskatchewan is led by Austin Shanks (7G, 9A), Ryan Keenan (5G, 11A), Zach Manns (9G, 6A), and Robert Church (7G, 7A).

Keenan had six points to head the Rush's attack last weekend in Halifax while Manns, Shanks, and Church each finished with three points apiece.

Levi Anderson (2G, 3A), Josh Zawada (2G, 2A), and Brock Haley (1G, 4A) are also serious scoring threats for the Rush.

The Rush like to get out in transition, and Matt Acchione buried a pair a week ago on the runout. Mike Messenger added two assists as well. Jake Boudreau and Ryan Barnable are also both big threats in transition who like to get out and run.

In net, Frank Scigliano had 33 saves in Halifax last weekend. The reigning Goalie of the Year has a 9.00 GAA and an .817 SV% on the year.

Milestone Watch

Graeme Hossack needs two caused turnovers to become the seventh player in NLL history to reach 250 for a career

Cody Jamieson needs one point to pass Mark Steenhius for 16th all-time in NLL history for career points (1,014)...Needs eight assists to become the 12th player in NLL history to reach 650 for a career

Jason Knox needs eight points to reach 100 for his career

Ryan Terefenko needs eight points to reach 100 for his career

Jake Withers needs eight points to reach 100 for his career

Dawson Theede needs six goals to reach 100 for his career

Broadcast Info

Fans can tune into Friday's action on TSN+ and NLL+ in Canada and on ESPN+ in the United States.







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.