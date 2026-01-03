Rush Top Thunderbirds, 11-7
Published on January 2, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush News Release
Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush beat the Halifax Thunderbirds 11-7 to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Ryan Keenan led the way with 4 goals and 2 assists, and Zach Manns had 3 goals and 1 assist for the Rush. Frank Scigliano had another strong game in goal, stopping 30 of 37 shots. Jake Naso won the faceoff battle tonight, winning 12 of 21. With this win, the Rush improve their record to 3-0 on the road.
This win marked a massive milestone tonight as Derek Keenan coached in his 300th career NLL game. The bench boss is the first coach to achieve that mark in NLL history.
This win improves the team to 4-1 on the season, leading the league in wins. The Rush are back in action next weekend on the road in Las Vegas, taking on Mitch Jones and the Desert Dogs. The next game at home is January 17th against the Oshawa Firewolves.
