Rush Earn First Win of Season

Published on December 6, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatoon, SK - Church had 4 goals, and Shanks had 7 points as we picked up our first win of the season at home.

Jake Boudreau started the scoring early with a breakaway goal 20 seconds into the game. Church scored his first of four on the power play just minutes later. Noah Manning got the Roughnecks on the board, with Keenan and Shanks responding. Tyler Pace scored the last goal of the quarter as we came out ahead 4-2 in the first.

Church and Shanks got on board 20 seconds apart early in the second, and the floodgates opened. Calgary put up 3 goals in the quarter, but we came away with 6. Bringing the score at half to 10-5. Church was the standout, scoring all 4 of his goals through the first half of the game.

Calgary battled back in the third, scoring 3 goals to our 1 and making it close enough to make the final frame interesting. Dickson scored 2 in the 3rd, completing the hat-trick.

It was a wild final frame with Messenger starting off the scoring early on the power play. After Levi Anderson scored, Calgary came alive with 4 straight goals. Tying the game 13-13 with 6:52 remaining in the game. Zach Manns played the hero, scoring the game-winner and adding an empty-netter for good measure. Mike Messenger capped the game off with an empty net goal with 7 seconds left in the game.







