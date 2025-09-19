Saskatchewan Rush 2025-2026 Schedule Released

Published on September 19, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatoon, SK - On Friday morning, we officially announced our entire schedule for the 2025-2026 NLL season.

December 6th - Rush home opener vs. Calgary Roughnecks

The party starts on December 6th with the Battle of the Prairies as we host the Calgary Roughnecks. At home last season, Calgary stole the win 10- 6 off a 56-save performance from goaltender Nick Rose.

December 12th @ Ottawa Black Bears

The Black Bears have had a busy offseason and look to build on another all-star season from the NLL's reigning goal-scoring leader, Jeff Teat. During the 2024/25 season, we routed Ottawa 16-7 on the back of a Robert Church 6-goal game.

December 20th vs. Georgia Swarm

Get ready to celebrate the holidays when we host the Georgia Swarm at SaskTel Centre. Last season saw a tightly contested game that we won 8-7. Brock Haley and Ryan Keenan led the way with matching 2-goal, 3-point performances.

December 27th @ Halifax Thunderbirds

Next, we head to Halifax to renew the rivalry with the Thunderbirds. We opened at home last season against Halifax, coming away with a narrow 9-8 victory off a 6-goal, 8-point performance from Zach Manns.

January 2nd vs. Halifax Thunderbirds

We keep the party going with a back-to-back against the Thunderbirds to finish out the season series at home. In the NLL playoffs last year, we took the series against Halifax in two games after a wild comeback at home in the dying seconds of game 2.

January 9th @ Vegas Desert Dogs

Up next, a trip out to Sin City to take on the Desert Dogs, who we beat convincingly 15-9 last season off the back of a 4-goal game from Ryan Keenan and an 8-point game from Zach Manns.

January 17th vs. Oshawa FireWolves

In last season's 1st meeting with the FireWolves, we won an overtime thriller 10-9 off 5-point performances from Zach Manns (4g, 1a) and Brock Haley (2g, 3a). The second game was a convincing 17-13 win off Robert Church's 10-point performance (5g, 5a).

January 30th @ Calgary Roughnecks

The Battle of the Prairies continues January 30th when we head to Calgary to invade the Saddledome. Last season in Calgary was a wild game in which we prevailed 16-13. Veterans Church and Keenan led the charge with matching 3-goal, 7-point performances.

February 7th @ San Diego Seals

We make a stop in San Diego to take on last season's goal-scoring runner-up, Wesley Berg and the Seals. An 8-point night from Church and a 7-point night from Manns powered our team to a 12-8 win in last season's meeting.

February 14th vs. Vancouver Warriors

Love is in the air, and what better way to celebrate than by watching us take on the Vancouver Warriors at home? Clark Walters led the way in last season's win over the Warriors, with a 2-goal, 6-point performance.

February 22nd @ Philadelphia Wings

We're heading out on the road for a few weeks, first stop, Philadelphia. The Wings took the victory over us for the first time ever in last year's overtime thriller. We're looking to get one back in the win column when we head to Philadelphia on February 22nd.

February 27th @ Buffalo Bandits

Time to avenge last season's loss in the NLL finals when they take on the reigning champions. We narrowly dropped the finals series to the Bandits 2-1 and look to set the tone for what could be a rematch between us and the Bandits in this year's playoffs.

February 28th @ Rochester Knighthawks

Looking to continue our dominance over the Knighthawks we head to Rochester on February 28th. In our first meeting last season, we walked away with a 14-12 victory off of a 7-point night from Austin Shanks. Game two saw a dominant performance featuring hat tricks from Church and Walter, as well as another 7-point night from Shanks.

March 14th vs. San Diego Seals

Celebrate with us at SaskTel Centre when we host the San Diego Seals for the biggest party of the spring!

March 20th @ Toronto Rock

Rush fans get their first look at the 2025 NLL first overall pick, CJ Kirst. Last season saw the Rock come away with an 11-8 victory, with Tom Schreiber leading his team with 7 points. Ryan Keenan led the scoring on our side with a 2-goal, 6-point performance.

March 28th vs. Buffalo Bandits

Join us back at home for game 2 of the season series on March 28th against the Buffalo Bandits.

April 11th vs. Colorado Mammoth

Last season, Shanks led the way at home in our 17-12 victory over the Mammoth with a 6-goal, 10-point performance. In Colorado, Shanks continued to dominate with a 4-goal, 7-point game.

April 18th vs. Toronto Rock

In the final game of the regular season, we look to lay the "Smackdown" on the visiting Toronto Rock.







