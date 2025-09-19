Bandits Announce 2025-26 Schedule
Published on September 19, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release
The Buffalo Bandits have released their schedule for the 2025-26 season, which opens with Banner Raising Night against Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 29.
The Bandits play five of their first nine games at home, including visits from Halifax (Dec. 13), Las Vegas (Jan. 3), Ottawa (Jan. 16), and Philadelphia (Feb. 7).
The second half of the Bandits' 18-game slate is highlighted by a pair of 2025 NLL Finals rematches with Saskatchewan at KeyBank Center on Feb. 27 and on the road on March 28.
The Bandits conclude the regular season with two home games against a pair of 2025 playoff teams - Vancouver on April 4 and Rochester on April 11 - and close the campaign with relocated Oshawa on April 18.
Season Ticket Memberships can be found here. Single-game ticket information will be announced at a later date.
Stay tuned to Bandits.com and the team's social media channels for more information regarding theme nights and news as the 2025-26 season nears.
Here is the Bandits' 2025-2026 schedule: (all times eastern)
Saturday, Nov. 29 vs Georgia - 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 13 vs Halifax - 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 28 at Calgary - 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 3 vs Las Vegas - 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 10 at Rochester - 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 16 vs Ottawa - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 31 at Colorado - 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 7 vs Philadelphia - 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 14 at Halifax - 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 20 at Vancouver - 10 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 27 vs Saskatchewan - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 28 at Toronto - 7 p.m.
Friday, March 13 vs Colorado - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 21 at San Diego - 10 p.m.
Saturday, March 28 at Saskatchewan - 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 4 vs Vancouver - 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 11 vs Rochester - 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 18 at Oshawa - 7 p.m.
