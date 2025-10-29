Bandits Sign Matisz to 1-Year Contract
Published on October 29, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed transition player Kiel Matisz to a one-year contract, pending league approval.
Matisz (6'5", 215 lbs., 8/8/1989) will return for his second season in Buffalo after posting eight points (1+7) and 54 loose-ball recoveries in seven games in his 2024-25 debut season for the Bandits. The Stoney Creek, Ontario native appeared in three playoff games for the Bandits, recording four assists and 12 loose-ball recoveries while contributing to the team's 2024-25 championship win - winning his second career championship.
