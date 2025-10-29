Bandits Sign Matisz to 1-Year Contract

Published on October 29, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed transition player Kiel Matisz to a one-year contract, pending league approval.

Matisz (6'5", 215 lbs., 8/8/1989) will return for his second season in Buffalo after posting eight points (1+7) and 54 loose-ball recoveries in seven games in his 2024-25 debut season for the Bandits. The Stoney Creek, Ontario native appeared in three playoff games for the Bandits, recording four assists and 12 loose-ball recoveries while contributing to the team's 2024-25 championship win - winning his second career championship.







National Lacrosse League Stories from October 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.