Jenner to Become First Female Play-By-Play Announcer in NLL History

Published on October 29, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

HALIFAX, NS - The NLL Friday Night on TSN game on February 14 will mean that much more to a member of the Thunderbirds' organization.

Maki Jenner, Thunderbirds Communications Manager and Broadcaster, will become the first woman in National Lacrosse League History to be the Play-by-Play announcer for a game.

"It's an incredible honour to be the first woman to call play-by-play for an NLL game. I'm so thankful to TSN, the NLL, and the Halifax Thunderbirds for believing in me and giving me this platform," Jenner said. "My hope is that moments like this inspire and continue to open doors for more women in sport."

It's not the first time that Jenner has made history as a broadcaster in the lacrosse world. Last season, she joined Pete Dalliday as the Analyst for the Thunderbirds' game against Albany, making her the first female in league history to work a game in that role.

Jenner also became the first woman in the history of the Western Lacrosse Association to do Play-by-Play, accomplishing the feat back in 2022.

When the Thunderbirds take the floor against the Buffalo Bandits in February, Jenner will be on call alongside Colour Analyst Pat Gregoire and Sideline Reporter Ashley Docking.

"Maki is no longer a rising star in lacrosse media; she's already risen to incredible heights and continues on a trajectory with no limits. Few have her rare combination of passion, expertise, and versatility," Gregoire said of his broadcast partner. "I was on the sidelines reporting when she made history as the first woman analyst for an NLL on a TSN broadcast last year, and I'm now incredibly excited and honoured to be alongside her in the booth as she becomes the first woman to call an NLL game on play-by-play.

"Young girls and women around the world can now hear a voice and see a face they can identify with and know that they too can one day sit in broadcast booths across North America, contributing to the growth of lacrosse and sports media as a whole."

