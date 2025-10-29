Colorado Mammoth Acquire Draft Capital from San Diego Seals

Published on October 29, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization acquired future draft capital considerations from the San Diego Seals in exchange for forward Connor Robinson, pending league approval.

Pending the league office awarding compensatory picks to respective franchises in relation to departing player talent ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, Colorado will receive:

A compensatory first-round selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft

OR

A second-round selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft and a conditional third-round selection in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft. The third-round selection in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft Colorado receives can become a second-round selection in the 2029 NLL Entry Draft if Robinson signs with San Diego ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The swap occurred exactly one week after the organization acquired forward Andrew Kew from the Georgia Swarm, which added to quite the personnel puzzle on that side of the offense.

Ahead of this weekend's 2025 Colorado Mammoth Training Camp, presented by Warrior, Colorado's lefty O rotation currently includes Will Malcom, Andrew Kew, Thomas Vela, Brian Cameron, Jameson Bucktooth, Zach Terry and Sebastian Simonson, with Eli McLaughlin remaining away from the team at this time as he continues his firefighting career.

In his four seasons with the Mammoth, Robinson recorded 264 points (118g, 146a), 280 loose balls, 15 caused turnovers and 22 penalty minutes across 68 regular season gamed played. In his 14 career playoff appearances, the forward notched 66 points (30g, 36a), 63 loose balls, three caused turnovers and four penalty minutes.

