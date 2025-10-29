Thank You, C-ROB: Magic Man Departs Mile High City

DENVER - Whether it was his ability to make opposing teams' leads vanish in a flash, the way he could make a comeback win appear out of thin air or his willingness to pull just about anything out of his hat (trick) or bag of goals, the "Magician" Connor Robinson made a lasting impression within the LOUD HOUSE and for the entire Colorado Mammoth organization over the past four National Lacrosse League (NLL) seasons.

Originally drafted by the Saskatchewan Rush during the first round (fifth overall) of the 2018 NLL Entry Draft, the left-handed talent was a bit buried within Saskatchewan's depth chart. Having recorded just 11 points (5g, 6a) in 11 appearances during his first two professional campaigns with the Rush, the New Westminster native wasn't getting the looks he wanted. Or deserved.

Enter Mammoth General Manager Brad Self and company as the NLL and sports entities around the world continued to deal with the lingering situations and scenarios created during the pandemic.

Knowing Colorado was rather stacked defensively already and had lacked high-end scoring the past few years, the organization gave the green light in acquiring the 6-0, 210-lb. talent Sept. 12, 2020.

And, honestly, the rest is history, as Robinson immediately stepped into a regular role in Colorado while going on to not only post new career highs across the board, but eventually help the team secure its second overall and first NLL Championship since 2006.

Notching 71 points (42g, 29a), 84 loose balls and four caused turnovers during the team's eventual 2021-22 hardware-lifting run, Robinson's rapid evolution couldn't be explained as anything other than "magical," as he transformed from a skilled prospect into one of the league's most-feared left-handed finishers in what seemed like an overnight period.

Eventually adding a sincere 38 points (18g, 20a), 27 loose balls and one caused turnover throughout the team's seven postseason appearances, C-ROB was performing: Act after act, game after game.

And when the team found itself right back in the very same NLL Finals the following season ... year after year the West Coast kid was putting on a show (eventually ending his second year with the Mammoth via 71 regular season points (35g, 36a) and another 28 postseason points (12g, 16a).

To say Colorado doesn't make that pair of runs, including winning big during his first year around the squad, without Robinson on the turf might be taking it too far. However, it was his contagious smile and humorous approach in the locker room and while travelling that will be missed the most.

Thankfully, we'll never have to wonder how the team would've fared without him, as Robinson was very much in the limelight during each of his four seasons donning the Mammoth crest.

Throughout his 68 regular season games played with Colorado, Robinson totaled 264 points (118g, 146a), 280 loose balls, 15 caused turnovers and 22 penalty minutes. In his 14 career playoff appearances, the forward notched 66 points (30g, 36a), 63 loose balls, three caused turnovers and four penalty minutes.

When it was announced Robinson would be leaving town, it was easy to be sad, if not reflective, of the man, talent and personality the club was losing. At the same time, we've witnessed the athlete bring joy and most importantly, wins, to a new club before. So, while we're sad to see C-ROB in different colors, we'll always be fans of his show.

Robinson came to Colorado as a young kid who wanted a chance in 2020.

In 2025, he leaves an NLL Champion and league veteran, who's got plenty of stage time left.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond.







