FireWolves Re-Sign Jackson Nishimura to a Two-Year Contract

Published on October 29, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release







OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the signing of defenceman Jackson Nishimura to a two-year contract, pending league approval.

Nishimura was the 26th overall pick in the 2nd Round of the 2018 NLL Entry Draft and has played his entire career with the FireWolves organization. During the 2024-2025 season, he played only 6 games due to injury but his return will bolster the FireWolves defensive group. He was a crucial member of the team's run to the 2024 NLL Finals and will bring great experience and poise.

The Toronto, ON native has collected 44 points (15g, 29a), 385 loose balls, 35 caused turnovers, and 17 blocked shots in 70 career regular season games. In 7 career playoff games, he contributed 5 points (1g, 4a), 37 loose balls, 4 caused turnovers, and 1 blocked shot.

Fans can watch #11 in action at the Oshawa FireWolves inaugural game and Home Opener on Friday, November 28 at 7:30 pm against the Toronto Rock at the Tribute Communities Centre.

Visit www.oshawafirewolves.com for more information on tickets and team news.







National Lacrosse League Stories from October 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.