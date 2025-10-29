Thunderbirds Ink Ethan O'Connor to One-Year Deal
Halifax Thunderbirds News Release
HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed defender Ethan O'Connor to a one-year contract.
"I'm really excited to be a part of the Halifax organization. They've had a lot of success since moving to Halifax, and I'm looking forward to helping reach the championship goal in any way I can," O'Connor said. "I'm thankful for the opportunity and can't wait for camp!"
O'Connor, 34, is a 10-year NLL veteran who has previously played with Toronto, Georgia, Buffalo, Rochester, and Albany. He was originally selected in the first round (ninth overall) by Toronto in 2013.
Splitting time between the Knighthawks and FireWolves in 2024-2025, O'Connor appeared in 14 combined contests, registering a goal and three points along with 57 loose balls and three caused turnovers.
Across 167 career regular-season games, the Milton, Ontario product has 26 goals and 79 points, 710 loose balls, and 88 caused turnovers. He's also added eight assists, 81 LB, and two CTOs in 23 postseason contests.
O'Connor is also a two-time NLL champion, winning with Georgia in 2017 and Buffalo in 2022. He also was a member of the United States team that captured Silver at the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships.
