Thunderbirds, Justin Geddie Agree to One-Year Deal

Published on November 20, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed goaltender Justin Geddie to a one-year contract.

Geddie, 24, has played four seasons in the National Lacrosse League, having previous stints with San Diego, Albany, and Las Vegas. He was selected in the second round (32nd overall) by Calgary in the 2020 NLL Draft.

The Victoria, British Columbia product appeared in 14 games for the Desert Dogs last season, posting a 13.34 goals-against average and a .748 save percentage.

Across 51 career games, Geddie has a 12.82 GAA and a .753 SV%.







