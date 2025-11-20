Justin Martin Announces Retirement Following 8-Year Career in Buffalo

November 20, 2025

Buffalo Bandits News Release







Defenseman Justin Martin announced his retirement from the NLL on Thursday, ending his 8-year professional career.

Martin was drafted by the Bandits in the second round of the 2016 NLL Draft and spent all eight seasons in Banditland after beginning professional career in 2017.

The Oakville, Ontario, product played in 122 regular season games for Buffalo and amassed 15 points, 182 loose ball recoveries, 61 created turnovers and 28 blocked shots.

Martin was a key component of the Bandits three-peat and played in all 17 playoff games during the Bandits three consecutive championships.

Totaling 27 playoff games over five seasons, Martin had 23 loose ball recoveries, 15 created turnovers and 16 blocked shots in his postseason career.







