Start Time for Bandits Game vs. Georgia on November 29 Moved to 7:30 p.m.

Published on November 12, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







The start time for the Buffalo Bandits' season opener against the Georgia Swarm at KeyBank Center on Saturday, Nov. 29 has been changed to 7:30 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7:10 p.m. for the start of the NLL Cup banner raising ceremony.

Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now.







National Lacrosse League Stories from November 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.