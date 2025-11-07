Bandits Announce 2025-26 Theme Nights

The Buffalo Bandits have announced nine theme nights for the 2025-26 season, beginning when the team raises a third straight NLL Cup banner to the KeyBank Center rafters on Saturday, Nov. 29.

This year's schedule includes the introduction of "Friday Night Lights," which will incorporate themed content and music, happy hour deals, and more into each of the Bandits' three Friday home games.

The full list of theme nights is as follows:

Banner Raising Night - Saturday, Nov. 29 vs Georgia at 7 p.m.

Back-to-back-to-BACK champs - let's celebrate! There will be a pregame ceremony and mini banner giveaway for all fans in attendance.

Home for the Holidays - Saturday, Dec. 13 vs Halifax at 7 p.m.

Ring in the holiday season with a trip to Banditland! We'll celebrate with holiday content and special activities for fans.

Tucker Out Lymphoma Night - Saturday, Jan. 3 vs Las Vegas at 7 p.m.

Our annual opportunity to celebrate the story of Tucker Williams, who lost his battle with Burkitt lymphoma in 2014. Tucker was the son of Bandits alumnus and NLL Hall of Famer Shawn Williams. The night will raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer research. This is always one of the most meaningful and memorable nights to be in Banditland.

Friday Night Lights: Y2K - Friday, Jan. 16 vs Ottawa at 7:30 p.m.

We're going retro with this one! Dress up in your best threads from the early aughts and enjoy music and content from the 2000s!

Native American Heritage Night - Saturday, Feb. 7 vs Philadelphia at 7 p.m.

Join us as we partner with Seneca Resorts and Casinos to celebrate Native American Heritage and honor the origins of the incredible game of lacrosse.

Friday Night Lights: Rock and Roll - Friday, Feb. 27 vs Saskatchewan at 7:30 p.m.

Because really, nobody ROCKS like Banditland, so strap in!

Friday Night Lights: Country - Friday, March 13 vs Colorado at 7:30 p.m.

Cowboy boots, hats and vibes are welcome! We're going back to the honky tonk!

Marvel Super Hero Night - Saturday, April 4 vs Vancouver at 7 p.m.

The NLL is partnering with Marvel for the third year in a row to collaborate on Marvel Super Hero theme games for each team.

Fan Appreciation Night - Saturday, April 11 vs Rochester at 7 p.m.

It's Banditland Appreciation Night! This night's about you, the fans! Expect sweepstakes, giveaways, special offers and more as we show appreciation for the best fans in pro lacrosse.







