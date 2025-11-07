Curtis Dickson Finds his Fit in Vancouver Early in Training Camp

Published on November 7, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







From the moment he joined the Vancouver Warriors for training camp, Curtis Dickson felt right at home. A 15-year NLL veteran with a championship pedigree, Dickson has blended seamlessly into the Warriors' mix of returning talent and new additions.

Dickson came to camp with a deep respect for the team, the culture they've built, and what they've accomplished over the last couple of seasons. He wanted to come to camp and play to his standard, perfecting his craft.

"I'm just out there trying to lead by example and showing guys the work that you put in a practice and training camp is going to pay off once the season rolls around," Dickson said.

"The young guys are obviously there showing their stuff, and I'm out there to try and not hurt myself and be healthy going into the season. It's a balance, but it's been a lot of fun. The guys are super welcoming, and we've got a good mix of working hard and having fun."

Warriors' Head Coach and GM Curt Malawsky has seen Dickson smoothly integrate into the offensive systems, and Dickson's presence has already made an impact with the rest of the forward group.

"They did very well in our controlled scrimmage as an offensive group that just got together a week before," Malawsky said. "I like the fact that they're bouncing ideas off each other, they're trying to make each other better every shift, and I just think that's just going to elevate the compete and it's going to elevate the execution."

Dickson is always striving to improve his game, Malawsky praised his ability to read the floor and set an example for younger players.

"When he realizes the double and sees guys coming, he's got really good off-ball vision now, so I really noticed that part of his game has continued to evolve. He shoots the ball at an elite level, and if you overextend to get in his shooting lane, he's going to take you underneath and get to the net. I love the fact that he gets across the crease all the time and pays the price to score goals. That's something that the young guys can really follow, and I think that's something that'll just add to our group up front," Malawsky said.

Dickson says the effort and work ethic at training camp has been great, and they're working on building chemistry, which the 37-year-old said takes reps to get to a level where it's second nature.

It's the most talented team he's been a part of, equipped with strong leadership and the strongest goaltending in the NLL.

"We have all the pieces; it's just a matter of putting everything together and gelling and getting that chemistry going in training camp, so we're ready to go as soon as we start up," Dickson said.

Now on the same team as players he's played against during his career, he's been cooking with a new squad on the right side of the floor. They have different styles and strengths, but they're all selfless players with a combined 23 years of NLL experience.

"Keegan [Bal] is just so smart on the floor, and he can probably shoot and score anytime he wants, but he's always looking for the open man. Sheri's [Ryan Sheridan] is a big body. He can move guys around, and he's got super soft hands for how big he is. He's finishing everything on the crease and it's going to be a lot of fun getting to play with those two because neither of them are afraid to go to the middle floor. I like to find myself in there as well, so I think we're all going to work pretty well together," Dickson said.

Marcus Klarich is a player that has impressed Dickson out of the gate. Dickson knew Klarich was a good player, coming off a WLA MVP season and a breakout NLL campaign last year, but he gives kudos to the 23-year-old for how much he's improved over the last three years.

"The strides he's made, and the skill set that he has is pretty remarkable," Dickson said. "Obviously, he's someone I'm happy to have on my side now, he's just good with the ball in his stick and without the ball in his stick. I think having Jesse on that side of the floor with him and the other guys over there, it's going to be fun to watch."

Dickson's professionalism, poise and playmaking are setting a tone that's resonating throughout camp.

The team is pushing to build chemistry as quickly as they can, and Dickson's focused on helping the group win however he can.







