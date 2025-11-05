Warriors Roundup: October 2025

Published on November 4, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Vancouver Warriors made a statement in free agency, signing four free agents they hope will take them to the next level.

When free agency opened on October 20th, and less than a week until Vancouver Warriors' training camp, the Warriors got to work signing blue chip free agents and re-signing much of their core.

They also officially signed their 2025 NLL Draft class and a few others to round out the training camp roster.

In the Box

After signing that week, the four free agents made their debut at the Warriors' first week of training camp. Forwards Curtis Dickson and Jesse King as well as defencemen Reece Callies and Shane Simpson, joined the group at the Langley Events Centre Fieldhouse to get to work with the team.

Warriors' Head Coach and GM Curt Malawsky has helped take the team to new heights over the past two seasons, and they're looking to build on last year's semi-finals appearance.

"We just want to accentuate what we did last year. How we played at the end of last season doesn't guarantee us success this season, but it definitely sets a good foundation for it," Malawsky said.

"I thought we needed a few more goals, and adding Curtis and Jesse will help in that department. We really needed some right-handed transition at times, and I think Shane Simpson will fill that. Then you look at Reece Callies, he's six-foot-six, he's physical, and he covers a lot of space. He's a guy that can lock people down and get up the floor."

On the back end, the Warriors re-signed goaltender Christian Del Bianco, and defencemen Ryan Dilks, Reid Bowering, and captain Brett Mydske.

The forward group re-signed their top two scorers from last season Keegan Bal (43G, 69A) and Adam Charalambides (30G, 54A), and re-inked forwards Ryan Sheridan, Payton Cormier, Ryan Martel, and Marcus Klarich.

Malawsky was happy to return most of the core from last year to help build on what the team has accomplished.

"Our core is great," Malawsky said. "Even in the dressing room, and the guys [free agents] alluded to how tight knit the group is, so you don't want to tinker too much. You just want to bring really good people into a really good locker room, and I think we did that," he shared.

Other signees in October included the entire 2025 NLL Draft class: transition players Mic Kelly and Jaden Laberge, defencemen Ben Gagnon and Nathan Miller, and goaltender Boris Maksimenko.

The Warriors also signed 2024 NLL draft third-round pick (41st overall) Josh Carlson. Carlson was a graduate student at the University of Denver, finishing his final year as the captain of the Pioneers. The 6'1", 195-pound midfield had 10 goals, seven helpers, 10 ground balls, and two caused turnovers last season.

Vancouver also signed Garret Winter, a forward who has played for the Maple Ridge Burrards of the WLA over the last three seasons. This past season, Winter scored 19 goals and added 21 assists through 16 games.

TSN announced the broadcasting schedule for the NLL and you'll be able to catch six Warriors games on TSN this season:

Friday, December 19th at Albany Firewolves 4:30 p.m. PT

Friday, January 9th at Calgary Roughnecks at 6:30 p.m. PT

Friday, January 23rd at Ottawa Blackbears at 4:30 p.m. PT

Friday, February 20th vs. Buffalo Bandits at 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, March 6th vs. Toronto Rock at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, April 4th at Buffalo Bandits at 4:00 p.m. PT

Coming Up

Registration for the Junior Warriors Skill Development is open to co-ed U11 and U13 players, where athletes are coached by the Vancouver Warriors once a month from November to February.

Find more information or to register visit here.

There are three weeks of preseason left and two preseason games coming up at the Langley Events Centre Fieldhouse:

Saturday November 15th vs. San Diego Seals at 6:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, November 22nd vs. Colorado Mammoth at 7:00 pm. PT

Admission to the exhibition games is free, but space is limited. Fans can RSVP now to secure their spot by clicking here.

The Warriors kick off their season with a home opener on November 29th against the Colorado Mammoth at 7:00 p.m. PT.

Warriors Season Ticket Memberships are available now and can be found by visiting tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/membership.

Additional information on group tickets, suites, and more can be found at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com.







