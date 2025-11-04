Knighthawks Re-Sign McConvey, Biles, and Medeiros

Published on November 4, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY)... Rochester Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey announced today that the team has re-signed forward Thomas McConvey, defenseman Tyler Biles and transition man Josh Medeiros to three-year deals.

McConvey enters his third season in the NLL in 2025-26. Last year, he finished 25th in the league with 76 points on 31 goals and 45 assists. In his two seasons with the Knighthawks, he has amassed 59 goals and 69 assists for 128 points in 35 games. McConvey was the first overall selection of the 2022 NLL Entry Draft.

He played his Junior "A" ball for the Mimico Mountaineers and was named the OJALL Most Valuable Player and Most Outstanding Player in 2019 as an 18-year-old. In his MVP year, he led Mimico with 48 goals and 57 assists in 20 regular-season games. In 2018, McConvey bagged 60 points with 25 goals and 35 assists for the Mountaineers.

At the collegiate level, McConvey played in every game from 2019 through 2022 for the University of Vermont. In that time, he set the single-season goals record as a midfielder with 60. He ended his Catamounts career third all-time in goals (127) and ninth all-time in points (174). An All-Conference selection in every season with the team, he capped off his senior year as the America-East Offensive Player of the Year.

After four seasons in Vermont, he took his talents to Klöckner Stadium for his extra year of eligibility. His season at the University of Virginia only added to his storied collegiate career.

McConvey started all 17 games for the Cavaliers in the 2022-23 season. With 28 goals and 24 assists, McConvey set the midfield single-season record for assists and tied the midfield record for points. He was named the recipient of the prestigious Lt j.g. Donald MacLaughlin Jr. Outstanding Midfielder Award. He earned All-ACC honors and was named a USILA and Inside Lacrosse First-Team All-American. After that season, he was drafted with the eighth overall pick in the Premier Lacrosse League Draft by the Philadelphia Waterdogs.

After his collegiate career came to an end, McConvey joined the Knighthawks in 2023. As a rookie, he tallied 28 goals and 24 assists and was named to the NLL All-Rookie team. In his short career so far, McConvey has already racked up four games with over seven points. He notched his first career sock trick (six goals) against Panther City in 2024. Last season, he tallied a career-high 10 points (4+6) in a loss to the Halifax Thunderbirds.

Biles has been with the Knighthawks since the new team's inception, drafted by Carey in Rochester's first NLL Entry Draft in 2019. Through five seasons with Rochester, the Georgetown, Ontario, native has racked up 160 loose ball recoveries and is the all-time leader in new era Knighthawks penalty minutes with 150.

Last season, he tallied four assists and 35 loose balls for the Knighthawks, along with seven caused turnovers and seven blocked shots. This past summer, he won his third Mann Cup as a defender for the Six Nations Chiefs in Major Series Lacrosse.

Medeiros joined the Knighthawks last season from the Panther City Lacrosse Club Dispersal Draft. He was the eighth overall pick after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

The Brampton, Ontario, native became a key to the Knighthawks' transition game last season, adding six goals and six assists for the third-most points from a transition player on the team. That brought him to 39 goals and 21 assists in his career. Medeiros also filled the stat sheet defensively with 335 loose balls, 47 caused turnovers, and 56 blocked shots.

Rochester begins the 2025-26 NLL season on Sunday, Dec. 14, with a 6:00 p.m. matchup against the San Diego Seals. The Knighthawks then return home to Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, when they host the Philadelphia Wings at 7 p.m. For ticket information, please call (585) 510-1616 or email tickets@knighthawks.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from November 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.