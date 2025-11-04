Training Camp Begins for the Georgia Swarm
Published on November 4, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm News Release
Training Camp is officially underway for the Georgia Swarm! The team will spend 12 days preparing for the upcoming NLL season at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena (ILA) in Hamilton, Ontario. Long hours of practice and evaluation will lead to the final roster announcement by the end of November.
The Swarm will take part in several exhibition games during camp at the ILA:
Sunday, November 9 (9 AM) - Georgia Swarm vs. Ottawa Black Bears
Saturday, November 15 (8 PM) - Georgia Swarm vs. Philadelphia Wings
Saturday, November 22 (8 PM) - Georgia Swarm vs. Buffalo Bandits
Please note: dates and matchups are subject to change.
This year's camp brings seven new players and what may be the Swarm's strongest rookie class yet. The team looks to rebuild around young, talented athletes with an emphasis on size, speed, and chemistry. Defensively, standouts Michael Grace and Ben Trumble will anchor the backline alongside returning veterans Jordan MacIntosh, Mike Manley, Adam Wiedemann, Jeff Henrick, and Seth Van Schepen, who provide key leadership and experience. Jacob Hickey also returned and stepped up after joining midseason last year, bringing quickness and energy to the defense.
On offense, fans can expect a fresh look following several offseason changes. With Andrew Kew traded to Colorado and Brendan Bomberry signing with Halifax, young players are stepping up to fill major roles. Rookie Nolan Byrne is set to make an impact on the left side, while Kaleb Benedict and Richie Connell compete for valuable minutes. Veterans Lyle Thompson, Bryan Cole, and Shayne Jackson continue to lead the charge with a faster, more dynamic offensive approach. The return of Zach Miller, who has missed the end 2023-24 season and 2024-2025 with an ACL injury, adds even more depth after an impressive summer comeback.
What can fans expect this season?
A faster, younger, and more exciting team ready to make noise in the Swarm's 10th Anniversary season! The action begins November 29 when the Swarm opens the season on the road against the Buffalo Bandits. Fans can catch the game at the official Truck & Tap Watch Party and/or on Peachtree Sports Network & ESPN+. The home opener follows on Friday, December 13, at 7:30 PM at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Field at Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA.
Georgia Swarm Training Camp Roster
4 - Lyle Thompson
5 - Mike Manley
6 - Jacob Hickey
7 - Jack Travassos
10 - Ben Trumble
11 - Jeff Henrick
13 - Jake Taylor
15 - Kasen Tarbell
16 - Seth Van Schepen
17 - Grant Breyo
18 - Nolan Byrne
20 - Jeremi Phoenix
22 - Liam McGrath
23 - Richie Connell
24 - Jordan MacIntosh
25 - Kean Moon
27 - Adam Wiedemann
28 - Connor Boss
30 - Devlin Shanahan
32 - Shayne Jackson
33 - Zach Miller
44 - Nathan Powers
45 - Brett Dobson
48 - Michael Grace
52 - Alex Bean
55 - Bryan Cole
62 - Carter Page
66 - Calum Leaver-Preyra
86 - Kaleb Benedict
88 - Toron Eccleston
