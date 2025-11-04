Bandits Sign Nanticoke to 3-Year Contract
Published on November 4, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed forward Tehoka Nanticoke to a three-year contract, pending league approval.

Nanticoke (6'1", 230 lbs., 1/18/1998) has compiled 166 points (98+68) in 63 games for the Bandits over the last four seasons since being selected in the first round (3rd overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. A member of Buffalo's back-to-back-to-back NLL Championship teams, Nanticoke has compiled 62 points (29+33) in 23 career playoff contests.

