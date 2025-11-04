Knighthawks Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster & Schedule

Published on November 4, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY)... The Rochester Knighthawks announced today the roster for the team's 2025-26 Training Camp, which gets underway tonight (Tuesday, Nov. 4) at 8 p.m. at Brampton Memorial Arena in Brampton, Ontario.

"It's great to finally get training camp underway," said Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey. "We're excited for this new season - there's so much to look forward to with the energy from our players, the support from our fans, and the momentum we're building as an organization."

Rochester's training camp roster features 30 players, including 20 from last year's team. Returning are 2025 NLL MVP Connor Fields, high-scoring forward Ryan Smith, team captain Dan Coates, and alternate captains Ryland Rees and Matt Gilray.

The roster also features former NLL champion forward Zed Williams, who was acquired on August 21 from the Colorado Mammoth. Free agents in attendance include Jackson Brown (goalie), Nathan Kapp (transition), and Gareth Haigh (forward). Rochester will also welcome to camp six draft picks: Adam Thistlethwaite, Conner Fingar, Clifford Gaston, Mitchell Dunham, Amos Whitcomb, and Seth Martineau.

TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Forwards (11): Connor Fields, Gareth Haigh, Clifford Gaston, Graydon Hogg, Ryan Lanchbury, Thomas McConvey, Brad McCulley, Ryan Smith, Kyle Waters, Zed Williams, and Amos Whitcomb.

Defensemen (12): Tyler Biles, Dan Coates, Mitchell Dunham, Conner Fingar, Brad Gillies, Tyler Halls, Taylor Jensen, Ian Llord, Seth Martineau, Jake Piseno, Adam Thistlethwaite, and Chad Tutton.

Transition (4): Matt Gilray, Nathan Kapp, Josh Medeiros, and Ryland Rees.

Goaltenders (3): Jackson Brown, Rylan Hartley, and Riley Hutchcraft.

The team will play three preseason games, starting with a two-game set from Nov. 7-8. The preseason slate begins on Friday, Nov. 7, with an 8:30 p.m. showdown against the Calgary Roughnecks at Brampton Memorial Arena. The following afternoon, the Knighthawks battle the Philadelphia Wings at 3 p.m. at Toronto Rock Athletic Centre (TRAC). Rochester wraps up the preseason with a 7:00 p.m. contest against the Ottawa Black Bears at Brampton Memorial Arena on Saturday, Nov. 22.

Rochester begins the 2025-26 NLL regular season on Sunday, Dec. 14, with a 6:00 p.m. matchup against the San Diego Seals. The Knighthawks then return home to Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, when they host the Philadelphia Wings at 7 p.m. For ticket information, please call (585) 510-1616 or email tickets@knighthawks.com.

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Date Time Event Arena

Tuesday, Nov. 4 8:00 PM Practice Brampton Memorial Arena

Friday, Nov. 7 8:30 PM Preseason Game vs. Calgary Brampton Memorial Arena

Saturday, Nov. 8 3:00 PM Preseason Game vs. Philadelphia Toronto Rock Athletic Centre

Tuesday, Nov. 11 8:00 PM Practice Brampton Memorial Arena

Saturday, Nov. 15 12:00 PM Practice Brampton Memorial Arena

Saturday, Nov. 15 6:00 PM Practice Brampton Memorial Arena

Tuesday, Nov 18 8:00 PM Practice Brampton Memorial Arena

Saturday, Nov 22 12:00 PM Practice Brampton Memorial Arena

Saturday, Nov 22 7:00 PM Preseason game vs. Ottawa Brampton Memorial Arena







