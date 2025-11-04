Vancouver Warriors Unveil Action-Packed Lineup of Theme Nights for the 2025.26 Season

Published on November 4, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver, BC  - Warriors fans, it's time to grab your best black and gold outfits, dust off your cowboy boots, and find your St. Paddy's Day gear! The team has announced its action-packed 2025.26 Theme Nights, with single game tickets on sale now! The Warriors will host nine home games at Rogers Arena, continuing the momentum from last season's exciting playoff run that saw the team advance to the NLL Semi-Finals. The season kicks off with the team's Home Opener on Saturday, November 29, when they host the Colorado Mammoth.

"After an incredible playoff run, we're excited to welcome lacrosse back to Rogers Arena," said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. "These special nights bring our community together and provide our fans with a unique and engaging experience every time they attend a Warriors game. Led by General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky, the team is looking to build off of last season's success with our passionate fans from across the Lower Mainland."

The excitement doesn't stop with this lineup of theme nights, the action on the floor will be just as intense! The Warriors strengthened their lineup this offseason, adding offensive standouts Curtis Dickson and Jesse King, along with defensive anchors Reece Callies and Shane Simpson. With core players such as Christian Del Bianco, Keegan Bal, and Ryan Dilks returning, the team is ready for another season of fast-paced, hard-hitting lacrosse.

Now is your chance to get in on the fast-paced, intense lacrosse action! Tickets in the bowl start at just $29, and tickets in the Party and Rally Zones start at just $31!

More information on Warriors tickets, including single game, Season Ticket Memberships, group tickets, suites, and more can be found at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com.

2025.26 Home Matchups and Theme Nights:

Home Opener - Saturday, November 29 vs Colorado Mammoth

Welcome back to Rogers Arena Warriors fans! Wear your black and gold as we kick off another exciting season of Warriors lacrosse.

First Nations Night, presented by TD - Saturday, December 13 vs Las Vegas Desert Dogs

On this night, we honour the past and traditional roots of lacrosse, as we pay homage to the Creator's Game.

Country Night, presented by Coors Original - Friday, January 16 vs San Diego Seals

Yee haw, Warriors fans! Join us as Rogers Arena turns into your favourite honkey tonk, with country music and giveaways happening all night long!

Wrestling Night, presented by Vegain - Saturday, February 7 vs Rochester Knighthawks

Break out your favourite wrestling mask and bring your friends and family down to Rogers Arena as the Warriors look to pin the Halifax Thunderbirds on Wrestling Night!

Rock & Roll Night, presented by Ticketmaster - Friday, February 20 vs Buffalo Bandits

Be ready to rock out to some of Rock & Roll's greatest hits as the team hosts the Rochester Knighthawks!

Women in Sports - Friday, March 6 vs Toronto Rock

Join us as we celebrate iconic women in sport who are breaking barriers and inspiring future generations.

St Paddy's Night, presented by Uber Eats - Friday, March 20 vs Ottawa Black Bears

This fan-favourite night returns for another year, as we paint Rogers Arena green, and the Warriors hope the luck of the Irish are on their side.

Rodeo Night - Friday, April 10 vs Halifax Thunderbirds

Grab your cowboy boots and lasso, and brush up on your line dancing, as Western festivities take over Rogers Arena!

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Ticketmaster - Saturday, April 18 vs Philadelphia Wings

This is our chance to celebrate you, Warriors fans, for your incredible support and dedication throughout the season, with contests, giveaways, and more!







