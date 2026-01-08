After Bye Weeks, Warriors Stay Prepared for Stretch Run

Published on January 7, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The Vancouver Warriors started the season with three games in six weeks, but the games are about to come fast and furious as the Warriors prepare for 12 games in 11 weeks starting this Friday.

While the calendar shows a demanding run, the Warriors are approaching it one game at a time, starting with a matchup against the Calgary Roughnecks. That mindset has been especially important after multiple bye weeks which can disrupt flow, but also presents rare opportunities to rest and reset.

There are challenges to having a lot of time off because it can be harder to develop a rhythm, but the positives are that players are able to fine-tune things they might not otherwise have time for. Warriors' Head Coach and GM Curt Malawsky says the biggest challenge is replicating the intensity of a game in practice and shootaround.

"After the holidays, we just saddle back up again and then make sure we're in game shape - that's why we got that practice in last weekend," Malawsky said. "We'll go hard here on Thursday night, try to get the lungs burning a little bit and replicate a quarter."

Depth is important, especially with a long stretch of games, and that's something the Warriors have plenty of. The Warriors also became deeper over the break, acquiring faceoff specialist Max Adler.

"We've got a deeper roster, and we set that up knowing that we were going to have a big stretch - 12 games in 11 weeks. I'm sure we're going to get lots of guys in, and that's one thing we are fortunate for. I'm not afraid to put anybody in, whether it be right off the practice roster or healthy scratches," Malawsky said.

For veteran defenceman Matt Beers, those breaks proved invaluable. Beers has been working his way back to the lineup after sustaining an injury in practice ahead of their December 13 game against Las Vegas. He said the timing of his injury was a blessing in disguise because he was able to use the month to get his body to where he was feeling 100 percent and not miss too many games.

Having two bye weeks around the holidays also gave everyone the chance to rest and enjoy time with family and friends, recharging them for a long stretch of the season.

"Being an older team and a lot of us having kids, it was really special to be there for all of that," Beers said.

"Now, going into it [the stretch run], it's business, and I think that's the nice part. We're going to be together for 11 weeks in a row, and I think that's where you really build that bond and the chemistry. I'm actually very much looking forward to it. We've got some difficult games and road trips, but we're going to see what we're made of."

Beers has been intentional about practicing and training at game pace to ensure his body and mind are ready. That standard extends beyond him, as the team holds themselves and each other accountable to make sure they're on top of their cardio and fitness.

The same urgency has been felt by forward Ryan Martel, who has been practicing with the team again after being injured in the Warriors' first preseason game. He's chomping at the bit to get back on the floor and has spent time rehabbing and watching every NLL game he could, ensuring he's as prepared as possible when he gets back into the lineup.

"If you get hot in the new year, and then you have to go on a bye week or two, then sometimes that could kill momentum. So, I think just kind of rolling through like we have to do, could definitely be a positive spot when you're hot. I also love the time with the guys - that's one of the main reasons why I play."

Staying connected during long breaks has been a priority for the Warriors. Practices are structured, and the group also finds a way to stay together away from the floor.

"Since we have so many local guys, and we have such a tight group, guys go out of their way to get together," Martel said.

"I think just the fact that we're able, on bye weeks, to still get together and stay together is huge. Last weekend, we had a practice, and we all just watched the other NLL games on the TV in our dressing room together. I have a lot of fun doing that, and I think that just brings our team closer and even in the bye week, we're still spending time together, which always helps."

The Warriors have built weekly traditions, including Sunday basketball runs at the courts at Reid Bowering's apartment building. They get together and get their cardio in and keep it competitive with rankings sent out each week that fuel bragging rights.

Martel also credits the training staff for helping players navigate long breaks and heavy stretches. Individualized programs allow players to push when needed or pull back when necessary, ensuring everyone is prepared for what lies ahead.

"We have so many resources to help you feel better, or if you are feeling great, what to do to maintain that. The depth on our team definitely goes past the players on the floor," Martel said.

As the Warriors transition from a stop-and-start opening to one of the most demanding stretches of their season, the theme remains consistent. They're working with purpose, staying prepared, and trusting the habits they've built.







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.