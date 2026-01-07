FireWolves Debut Lacrosse Lives Here Documentary

Published on January 7, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

OSHAWA, ON - In Oshawa and the Durham Region, lacrosse is a way of life.

The Oshawa FireWolves have released Episode 1 of their new documentary series titled Lacrosse Lives Here.

The FireWolves Lacrosse Club relocated to Oshawa, ON in August of 2025 and became the Oshawa FireWolves. This is the story of the three month journey to bring a National Lacrosse League team to the Durham Region culminating with the team's Inaugural Game on November 28, 2025.

The Oshawa FireWolves continue their first season in this rich lacrosse community throughout the winter and spring of 2026.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pDGaxTg7BCA







