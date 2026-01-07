Dobbie "Forever a Roughneck" Event Details

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks are thrilled to announce the event details for the Dane Dobbie "Forever A Roughneck" ceremony and banner raising celebration at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday, January 9th.

The Scotiabank Saddledome will open its doors to fans at 6:00pm with the ceremony beginning on the floor at 7:15pm. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats shortly after 7:00pm to take part in the presentation. The ceremony will conclude with his banner heading to the rafters to join Kaleb Toth and Tracey Kelusky. Face-off between the Roughnecks and the Vancouver Warriors will take place shortly after the ceremony at 7:40pm.

The first 4,400 fans in attendance will receive a free Dane Dobbie replica mini banner. The Telus Club pre-game dinner features a fried chicken drumstick special for $10. Happy Hour on the concourse will be from 6:00pm-7:00pm with $6 food and drink specials and The Angry Chicken will be offering a "Dane Dobbie Chicken Bucket" special all game long. The Roughnecks players will be wearing commemorative Dobbie warmup shirts during the team's first warmup. Fans can purchase a Dobbie "Forever A Roughneck" logo t-shirt at the CGY Team Store for only $39.99 while quantities last.

During the game, fans can visit the photo booth on the concourse to take pictures with a replica banner and be able to write a letter to Dane Dobbie which will be given to him after the game. Post-game, fans can head onto the turf to get a poster signed by the Roughnecks and have their picture taken with the Dobbie banner as it will be lowered for photo opportunities.

Dobbie, the native of Elora, Ontario, was drafted 4th overall in the 2007 NLL Entry Draft by the Calgary Roughnecks. He played a total of 14 seasons with the team across two different stints and is the club's all-time leader in career points (952), assists (481) and powerplay goals (155). He won two NLL titles with the Roughnecks (2009, 2019) along with an NLL MVP (2019) and NLL Finals MVP (2019). Over the entirety of his career, he finished with 574 goals and 1197 points in 249 games played. Dobbie also became the 7th player in NLL history to surpass 500 goals and 13th player to reach 1000 career points.

To be part of Dobbie's induction to the rafters, visit www.calgaryroughnecks.com/tickets to purchase game tickets!







