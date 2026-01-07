Offence Reignited: FireWolves Find Their Scoring Rhythm

Oshawa Firewolves celebrate a goal

OSHAWA, ON - Oshawa's offence had the breakthrough they've been needing, hitting double digits against the Ottawa Black Bears this past weekend.

The story for the FireWolves this season has been a strong defence, but now the offence has clicked and found their footing, proving just how dangerous they can be when the team comes together. The FireWolves' momentum continued to grow as the game went on fueled by the execution on the floor and the energy from the stands.

"If Oshawa can keep continuing to show up like this, it really does help," said forward Alex Simmons. "It really gives us a great vibe going into those third and fourth quarters, and it's nice to have them on our side. So, when we're gathering momentum, they're a part of it."

Head coach, Glenn Clark has talked all season about not playing a one-sided game saying earlier this season, "I don't think we're active enough in terms of swinging the ball, we had a lot of same side sets where the ball would stay on the righties or the lefties for an extended period of time and that's ultimately where the shot would come from. Teams and defences are too good if you're not dynamic and getting that ball east to west."

The FireWolves showed major growth in that area, moving the ball more effectively and generating offence all over the floor.

Alex Simmons had a night to remember, getting his first career sock trick, with 6 goals on the night, also adding 5 assists. Simmons has been the leader of the FireWolves' offence so far this season, putting up 24 points in their first 5 games. He currently ranks second in the league in scoring with 12 goals on the season.

Dyson Williams also put forth an incredible game in front of his hometown crowd, scoring four goals and getting the crowd going. Tye Kurtz and Ethan Walker were also standouts, contributing a combined 11 assists.

Though the FireWolves didn't get the result they wanted, they showed what the team can look like when the offence and defence are firing on all cylinders.

The key for the FireWolves to keep this momentum will be putting together a full 60-minute game and finding a way to get to Halifax goaltender Warren Hill early. Adding to these efforts, the FireWolves have signed Carson Moyer, who has been playing in the Arena Lacrosse League, where he has put up 35 points in just 4 games.

The Oshawa FireWolves will face the Halifax Thunderbirds this Saturday, January 10 at 7 pm at the Tribute Communities Centre. It will be Green Gaels Night and the FireWolves will be wearing Green Gaels inspired jerseys to honour the legendary Oshawa Green Gaels teams of the 1960s.

