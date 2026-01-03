Warriors Roundup: December 2025

As the year came to a close, the Warriors went 2-0 in December, knocking off the Las Vegas Desert Dogs 15-9 at home on December 15, and then taking down the Oshawa Firewolves 8-6 on the road December 20.

The Warriors have just scratched the surface on their season, and they're looking towards bigger things on the horizon in the New Year.

Vancouver made an acquisition on December 31st, welcoming defender and faceoff specialist Max Adler to the group. Adler won an NLL championship with the Buffalo Bandits in 2022-23, posting a 50.7% faceoff win percentage, one assist, 66 loose ball recoveries, and three caused turnovers in 18 games. During their playoff run, he chipped in a goal, picked up 41 loose balls, and earned a 54.6% faceoff win percentage.

In the Community

The Warriors spent the holiday season giving back across the Lower Mainland, spreading joy and connecting with the community in meaningful ways.

Head Coach and GM Curt Malawsky, along with forwards Keegan Bal and Marcus Klarich, brought some Christmas cheer to children at Ronald McDonald House. The group spent time decorating cookies with kids and helping them get into the Christmas spirit.

Forwards Adam Charalambides and Curtis Dickson were welcomed by Squamish Nation, where they spent the day alongside artists Peter Wayne Gong and Matt Gong, learning the art of Bentwood box carving.

The Warriors also celebrated First Nations Night against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, marking the occasion with the club's first-ever teddy bear toss. Prior to the game, the team hosted Squamish Nation youth for a skill session, sharing their passion for the game and giving back to the next generation.

The year wrapped up with winter camps, where U13 players had the opportunity to learn from the pros and continue growing their love for the game.

In the Box

Through December, the Warriors showed resiliency and the ability to win games be committee.

Vancouver had stingy defence and top tier goaltending in both games, with nine different scorers in their 15-9 win over Las Vegas, and a strong come-from-behind performance in an 8-6 win over Oshawa.

Keegan Bal led the way for the team in December, tallying 13 points (6G, 7A) in two games. Bal had four goals and four assists against the Desert Dogs and two goals and three assists against the Firewolves.

Forwards Adam Charalambides had two goals and eight assists, while Curtis Dickson had four goals in December and Jesse King and Marcus Klarich had three goals each. The Warriors got singles from forwards Payton Cormier and Ryan Sheridan, while defencemen Shane Simpson, Tyler Garrison, and Jackson Suboch all scored their first goals wearing the Warriors' crest.

There were a number of milestones reached in December:

With a win over the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on December 13th, goaltender Christian Del Bianco reached 60 career wins and is one of 13 goaltenders in NLL history to do so.

Adam Charalambides reached 300 career points against the Oshawa Firewolves.

Defenceman Steph Charbonneau reached 400 career loose balls.

Coming Up

The Warriors have a bye week this week and will take on the Calgary Roughnecks January 9th, before their first home game of the new year against the San Diego Seals on January 16th at 7:00 p.m. PT.

