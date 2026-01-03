Marinier and Longboat Activated as Black Bears Visit Oshawa

Published on January 2, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Since 2003, the Toronto Rock had stood alone as the only NLL franchise in Ontario. Last season marked the introduction of the Ottawa Black Bears to Canada's most populous province - and the first Battle of Ontario since then - and this year, the Oshawa FireWolves made it a trio.

The Black Bears defeated the Rock twice last season, and the FireWolves this preseason, making them the provincial title-holder entering a Saturday night matchup in Oshawa, the first regular season meeting between the teams.

Ottawa activated Matt Marinier and Travis Longboat from injury reserve ahead of the game, making them options for season debuts on Saturday. Marinier, a defenceman, was injured during training camp, while Longboat, a forward, missed this summer's MSL season with an injury.

Both should serve as reinforcements for a Black Bears team that has seen incredible results from its stars - Jeff Teat, Rob Hellyer, and Reilly O'Connor rank first, second, and tied for fourth in league scoring, respectively - but is searching for some consistency at 2-2 on the season.

In preseason, the Black Bears won 11-8 in Oshawa. Goaltender Zach Higgins saved 49 of 57 shots against, while O'Connor potted a natural hat trick. Connor Kearnan scored an impressive behind-the-back goal, similar to his efforts during last Saturday night's win over Philadelphia.

Making the efforts even more special was that the trio all hail from the Durham Region. Higgins and Kearnan are from Courtice, while O'Connor is from Brooklin. Their homecoming will once again spell a special night for friends, family, and fans in attendance.

THE GOODS

Watch: You can watch every regular season NLL game on NLL+ free of charge (excluding NLL Friday Night on TSN). Tonight's game will also be available on TSN+, and ESPN+.

The Opponent: Ottawa defeated Oshawa 11-8 in preseason. The Black Bears also defeated the FireWolves 18-9 last season, setting a franchise record for margin of victory in the process. While the FireWolves have received great goaltending this year - Doug Jamieson sports an .832 save percentage and 7.99 goals-against average heading into Saturday - they have averaged just 5.25 goals per game, which would be the lowest in NLL history.

The Stat: Jeff Teat scored 11 points last Saturday in Ottawa's win over Philadelphia, tying his career-high in assists, with nine. He ranks first in league scoring with 30 points heading into Week 6 play.

This year, the Black Bears will play four Friday home games and five Saturday home games from November to April.

Next up at home is a Friday meeting with Halifax on Jan. 9 at Canadian Tire Centre, where the Black Bears are celebrating the Creator's Game Night.







