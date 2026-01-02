Doug Jamieson: Honouring the Roots of the Game

OSHAWA, ON - As a member of the Mohawk Nation, Doug Jamieson carries a deep connection to the game of lacrosse and its origins. "Playing lacrosse it's big in the Indigenous community, especially where I come from, it's kind of everyone does it," Jamieson said. "For our people, it's much more than a game. It's a way of life and needs to be treated with respect and played the right way."

The FireWolves will hold their Indigenous Heritage Night, which is always a highlight of the season as an opportunity to honour and highlight the roots of the game. The FireWolves have three Indigenous players on their roster (Doug Jamieson, Blake McDonald, and Hawi Francis) who are incredible representatives of their communities. Jamieson has been one of the best goalies in the National Lacrosse League during his career.

Doug Jamieson has continued his strong presence in net during the 2025-2026 season, ranking third in the NLL with a 83.2% save percentage, allowing only 31 goals on 185 shots. More than the numbers, Jamieson's biggest impact has been his ability to keep games close. In the team's low-scoring and tightly contested matchups, he has kept the game within reach, making key saves, allowing the team to settle into their game.

Jamieson won the 2020 Goaltender of the Year award and was also a finalist for the award in 2024, ranking second in the NLL with a 80% save percentage. In that campaign, he also ranked third with a 10.12 goals against average and contributed 9 assists. Jamieson has made an impact this season on the FireWolves' transition game, with two assists, including one on the game-winning goal in the FireWolves' home opener.

Outside of the NLL, Jamieson has made an impact as a role model for the Indigenous community, saying, "I try to be a good role model just cause I remember being in that spot and guys like Cody Jamieson and Sid Smith kind of being the role models and paving the way for me. So, I'm just trying to give back to the next generation."

That sense of pride and responsibility has followed Jamieson throughout his career. "Lacrosse has been everything to me," he said. "It's what I did right from the first sport I played and kind of been my main sport all the way through. And now I'm lucky enough to do it as a job."

Jamieson has found success between the pipes not only for the FireWolves but also with the Haudenosaunee box lacrosse team and the Six Nations Chiefs. Most recently, leading the Six Nations to a three-peat, turning aside 43 shots in Game 7 of the Mann Cup Final.

Fans can watch Doug Jamieson in action tomorrow night January 3 at the Tribute Communities Centre as they face the Halifax Thunderbirds at 7 pm on Indigenous Heritage Night.

