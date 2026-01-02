Mammoth Host Rochester Knighthawks January 3 on Native American Heritage Night

Published on January 2, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







New Year, New Mammoth - Or at least that's the hope on the offensive front after the organization acquired standout forward Jack Hannah after dropping a 12-3 decision to the Georgia Swarm last weekend.

Despite seeing a tight 4-3 contest at halftime during last weekend's contest at the LOUD HOUSE, Colorado unfortunately went scoreless during the final 30 minutes of play while allowing the Swarm to rack up eight second-half conversions. Ryan Lee paced Mammoth scorers with three points (0g, 3a), while Dylan McIntosh (1g, 1a), Will Malcom (0g, 2a), Owen Rahn (1g, 0a) and Connor Nock (1g, 0a) were the only five Colorado contributors on the scoresheet when all was said and done.

Goaltender Dillon Ward stopped 35-of-45 on the night before seeing youngster Nathan Whittom get a look in the fourth quarter, eventually making 10 saves on 12 shots against. Participating in his third professional appearance, faceoff specialist Matthew Paolatto went 13-for-17 at the dot, but the Mammoth weren't able to take advantage of the extra offensive possessions, logging 11 less shots on goal despite Paolatto's dominance at the dot. Tim Edwards also went 2-for-2 Saturday.

But that's spilt milk at this point. And the Burgundy Boys are well aware they have 15 regular season opportunities remaining to right the ship. That slate begins with a second-straight home game inside Ball Arena January 3, as the Colorado Mammoth prepare to host the (2-0) Rochester Knighthawks Saturday night during the organization's Native American Heritage Night. Occupying the league's top rank ahead of Week 6's official start, which will feature a Friday night showdown between the (2-1) Halifax Thunderbirds and (3-1) Saskatchewan Rush, the Knighthawks represent the league's lone 2-0 unit while doubling as the NLL's only remaining undefeated squad.

Coming off a Week 5 bye, the rested squad has scored 15 goals in each of its first two matchups in the form of a 15-7 victory over the San Diego Seals and most recently a 15-11 win over the Philadelphia Wings, whom the Mammoth dropped a close 8-7 decision to earlier this season. Averaging said 15 tallies per contest, the Knighthawks bring a variety of scoring options to Ball Arena this weekend. Knowing the Mammoth are averaging 6.67 goals per game suggests Colorado will need to dig deep and fill some nets early if they want to keep pace with one of the league's most productive teams so far.

Top of mind for Mammoth fans, forward Zed Williams will return to the LOUD HOUSE Saturday night for the first time since departing the organization via trade over the offseason. The big-bodied finisher has just three points (2g, 1a) as he works his way back from the lower-body injury he suffered last season, but fans shouldn't be surprised to see No. 28 show off his new colors, specifically after Rochester's third bye week of the year.

Entering Colorado's fourth game overall and now second at home, the (1-2) Mammoth have been able to lean on All-Pro netminder Dillon Ward as the team's defensive anchor once again but need to figure out a way to get off to a hotter start come Saturday. Adding a local University of Denver product in forward Jack Hannah should provide some sort of instant boost, in theory. A quick glance at his career figures show he's recorded 222 points (98g, 124a) across 54 regular season appearances, which means he's averaged just over four points per-game throughout his three professional seasons. More importantly, that average includes nearly two goals per-game, an offensive addition burgundy and black supporters would welcome with open arms.

At the same time, he may need a game or two to adjust to Offensive Coordinator Jason Bishop's sets and rotations while getting some reps with team quarterback Ryan Lee, Will Malcom and company just the same. After missing the team's last two games, forward Andrew Kew has a chance to return from a hand injury when Saturday rolls around, which would serve as some additional welcomed reinforcements. Regardless of when he's back on the turf, he will bring some firepower with him while opening up a few extra looks for Malcom and company.

One of three teams with matching 1-2 records at this point, Colorado is ranked No. 10 of 14 to kick off Week 6. But a victory Saturday against one of the hottest teams on tour could provide a major bump within both the standings and Mammoth locker room. The idea that the Colorado owns a 3-0 all-time record against this iteration of the Rochester Knighthawks suggests Head Coach Pat Coyle and crew have what it takes to extend that streak to four-straight against former Mammoth general manager Dan Carey, former Mammoth captain Dan Coates and friends. But the team will need to put a fiery effort on display in order to keep up with what could end up being a defensive shootout.

If the team is able to get off to a hot start, it would literally begin with another faceoff win for rookie Matthew Paolatto, who's coming off a productive 13-for-17 slate (76%) last weekend against Georgia. Up to 37-for-56 (66%) on the season, the first-year FOGO has made an impact at the dot so far, albeit against a few teams who haven't quite figured out their personnel approach in said area of the field. That trend continues come Saturday, as the Knighthawks' draw man in Jeremy Thompson holds just a 10-for-57 (18%) record through Rochester's first two contests.

That said, the green and black contingent has made good usage of the rock when they're able to earn a possession, as four different forwards have reached double-digit point totals despite the team completing just two games so far. In comparison, Colorado has just two players at or above 10 points, with Will Malcom (8g, 7a) and Ryan Lee (2g, 11a) in said grouping and Andrew Kew (2g, 5a) remaining Colorado's third-highest scorer despite just one game played. Dylan McIntosh (4g, 2a) serves as the only other man with more than two goals on the roster.

For the Knighthawks, the offensive charge will continue to revolve around last season's NLL MVP, Connor Fields. The American talent, who became just the second-ever U.S. born player to receive the honors, sports a team-high 17 points (9g, 8a) during his first two turf-side appearances, operating at a near 1:1 ratio as both a scoring threat and dishing nightmare. Dispatched as the team's primary assist-man through two games, Ryan Lanchbury is just one notch behind Fields with 16 points (2g, 14a) and will very much be involved in Rochester's execution from the get-go. Just the same can be said for Thomas McConvey (5g, 7a) and Ryan Smith (5g, 6a), who remain potent offensive options. Defenseman Jacob Piseno is the only other talent on the roster with five-plus points (4g, 1a), and has provided a spark in transition, so it's these five men who will appear atop Colorado's scouting report this week.

And for as spicy as the Knighthawks' offense has been to start the season, Rochester goaltender Ryan Hartley may have made the most headlines to date so far. Partially because of his stellar .848 save percentage and 8.74 goals-against average, partially thanks to a pad-shedding scrap with Wings' goaltender Nick Damude the last time he was on the turf. Of course, with several noted veteran defenders like Dan Coates, Ian Llord, Brad Gillies and friends, the 27-year-old will have plenty of help in front of him once again.

Which means the Burgundy Boys will need to step up on both ends of the floor. After exiting last weekend's contest at the duration of the third quarter, Ward needs just 54 minutes played Saturday night to become the sixth goaltender in NLL history to record 10,000 minutes between the pipes. Wielding a 9.09 goals-against average and .813 save percentage through 165 minutes this season, Ward has been the farthest thing from the team's problem throughout its 1-2 start. He's very much been Colorado's knight in shining armor, if anything, and will again bring his high-arc approach to the turf as he looks to improve to 4-0 against the Knighthawks.

Colorado Mammoth League Leaders

Goals: 8 - Will Malcom (T6th)

Assists: 11 - Ryan Lee (T12th)

Power-Play Goals: 2 - Will Malcom (T7th)

Shorthanded Goals: 1 - Will Malcom (T2nd)

Sock Tricks: 1 - Will Malcom (1st)

Loose Balls: 27 - Robert Hope (T12th)

Blocked Shots: 8 - Robert Hope (2nd)

Saves: 109 - Dillon Ward (7th)

Save Percentage: .813 - Dillon Ward (7th)

Goals-Against Average: 9.09 - Dillon Ward (8th)

Mammoth captain Robert Hope trails only one man when it comes to league leaders in the blocked shot charge, as Hope has recorded eight through three games to the Saskatchewan Rush's Mike Messenger, who's notched nine in four contests. Remaining tied with teammate Matthew Paolatto for a team-high 27 loose balls, the veteran defenseman has continued his impactful role on Colorado's back end while mentoring youngsters in Connor Nock, Dylan Hess and company as the team looks to bounce back allowing 12 goals against last weekend. That said, Hope and the Mammoth defense have kept all three previous opponents to 12 or fewer, having allowed just eight to the Philadelphia Wings and seven to the Vancouver Warriors. More or less, Hope, Ward and company are doing what they need to most nights. It's Colorado's offense that needs to kick things into gear come Saturday - Something Mammoth fans can very much expect to see with the likes of Jack Hannah likely on the turf for his career-first game rocking burgundy and black.

Get in the Game

Mammoth games can be viewed on Altitude TV and streamed live via ESPN+ and NLL+. Saturday's Jan. 3 showdown against the Rochester Knighthawks can be viewed locally on Altitude Sports 2 and streamed live on ESPN+ and NLL+.

Mammoth fans can keep an eye on coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest news, transactions and organizational updates throughout the 2025-26 NLL season.

Limited tickets for Colorado's Jan. 3 Native American Heritage Night showdown against the Rochester Knighthawks at Ball Arena remain available.







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.