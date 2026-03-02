2026-27 Season Seats on Sale Now

Published on March 2, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears fans

(Ottawa Black Bears, Credit: Greg Mason) Ottawa Black Bears fans(Ottawa Black Bears, Credit: Greg Mason)

OTTAWA - On Monday morning, the Ottawa Black Bears announced that 2026-27 season seats would be

available for purchase effective immediately, with Early Bird Prices available until March 31.

With Early Bird Pricing, full-season tickets begin at just $180 plus fees and taxes for an entire nine-game season, working out to $20 per game. Beyond the exclusively priced tickets, season seat memberships offer a wealth of perks:

20% savings at Ottawa Team Shop

2 Additional Complimentary "Bring A Friend" Tickets

2 Additional Complimentary 2025-26 Playoff Tickets for a Rd. 1 or Rd. 2 home game*

2 Game Ticket Exchange Program

Season Seat Referral Credit

Season Seat Member Gift

Access to purchase additional single game tickets at a preferred rate

Access to exclusive Season Seat Member events Under new head coach and general manager Dan MacRae, the Ottawa Black Bears hold a 7-5 record after Saturday's five-goal comeback win over Oshawa at Canadian Tire Centre, which saw the largest Black Bears crowd of the season attend (4,901).

"That's definitely the loudest I've ever heard CTC," said defender Callum Jones after the game. "You could feel it in the fourth, the crowd came alive," said Reilly O'Connor, who scored the overtime winner. "We came alive, they felt, I think, that pressure, and we just rode it."

Last year, the Black Bears missed the NLL playoffs by just a single win, finishing 8-10 on the season. There are just two home games and six games in total remaining on their schedule.

With that in mind, there's still plenty of lacrosse left to be played, but the Black Bears also want to make sure fans are playoff ready. When you purchase Season Seats, you'll be able to secure your playoff seats directly through your Account Manager.

Locking them in before April 1 guarantees the best possible pricing, along with the option to add single-game seats at an exclusive Season Seat Member rate.

Playoff tickets operate on a "Pay as We Play" model, once confirmed, you'll only be charged for games hosted at Canadian Tire Centre.

Rd. 1 and Rd. 2 playoff games will be priced at the same per-game Season Seat Member rate as this season.

