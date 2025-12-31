Warriors Acquire Defenceman Max Adler from Buffalo

Vancouver, BC - Vancouver Warriors General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky announced today that the club has acquired defenceman Max Adler from the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft.

"We are extremely excited to announce the acquisition of Max Adler," said Malawsky. "Max is a student of the game. He is extremely hard-working and very competitive. Max is an NLL Champion and understands what it takes to be successful at the pro level. We welcome him to Vancouver."

Adler, 31, appeared in 18 games for Buffalo in the 2022.23 season, registering one assist, 66 loose ball recoveries, three caused turnovers, and a 50.7% faceoff win percentage. He also played in six NLL playoff games, scoring one goal, and adding 41 loose ball recoveries and a 54.6% faceoff win percentage, helping Buffalo capture the NLL Cup.

The Fort Lauderdale, FL native has played in 27 games in his NLL career, all with Buffalo, posting two points (1-1-2), 83 loose ball recoveries, one blocked shot, and four caused turnovers. In 12 career playoff contests, the 5'10", 190lbs defenceman has scored one goal, registering 57 loose ball recoveries and one caused turnover.

In addition to his NLL career, Adler played parts of three seasons with the Carolina Chaos of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL), posting four points (1-3-4) and 65 ground ball recoveries in 12 regular season games, as well as appearing in six playoff games, capturing the PLL Championship in 2021.

