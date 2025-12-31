Bandits Acquire Sixth-Round Pick

Published on December 31, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft from the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for transition player Max Adler.







National Lacrosse League Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.