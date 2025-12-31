Bandits Acquire Sixth-Round Pick
Published on December 31, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft from the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for transition player Max Adler.
