Tucker out Lymphoma Night Returns to Banditland on Saturday against Las Vegas

Published on December 31, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Buffalo Bandits are set to host Tucker Out Lymphoma Night on Saturday, Jan. 3 against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at KeyBank Center.

The game kicks off the second annual Tucker Out Lymphoma Cup, which features the Bandits, Desert Dogs, and Oshawa FireWolves and honors the life and legacy of Tucker Williams, who courageously battled Burkitt's Lymphoma for 11 months before passing away in 2014.

Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. and tickets are available here.

Tucker is the son of Desert Dogs head coach and general manager and former Bandits player Shawn Williams. Tucker's mom, Tamara Williams, and Shawn will be in attendance for a pregame ceremonial faceoff.

The initiative started in Buffalo in 2014 and fans can help support with events held throughout the game and jersey auctions shortly following the contest.

A "Mini Tucker Jersey Surprise" sale will be held pregame on the concourse as fans can purchase mini jerseys signed by a surprise Bandits player.

Fans will also have the opportunity to bid on game-worn Tucker Out Lymphoma jerseys through an online auction set to go live on Friday, Jan. 2, at 10 a.m. Winning bidders will have the option to add a customized nameplate to their jersey - which will be worn by Buffalo on April 18 against Oshawa - in honor of a cancer survivor or a loved one.

As fans enter KeyBank Center, they can pick up and fill out "Braver Than Brave" placards to recognize someone in their life that's been impacted by cancer. A special moment will be held in the third quarter as fans can hold up their placards.

Fans can enter to win a special morning shootaround experience for the game held on Feb. 7 and a Tucker Out Lymphoma jersey presented by Seneca Resorts & Casinos. The sweepstakes runs from Dec. 30 to Jan. 3.







