Black Bears Open Training Camp; Announce Preseason Schedule

Published on November 4, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears kicked off training camp this weekend with three sessions on the turf at Canadian Tire Centre, plus a signing and meet and greet with Season Seat Members. On Tuesday, the Black Bears announced the rest of their 2025 training camp and preseason schedule.

Sunday, November 9: Exhibition vs. Georgia in Six Nations Following three training camp sessions at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre (TRAC) in Oakville, the Black Bears will travel to the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena on the Six Nations of the Grand River reserve in Southwestern Ontario to play the Georgia Swarm at 9 a.m.

Saturday, November 15: Exhibition vs. Oshawa in Oshawa After a Friday night training camp session in Brampton, the Black Bears will play the newly-relocated Oshawa FireWolves at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa. The game goes Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 22: Exhibition vs. Rochester in Brampton A second Friday night session in Brampton will set up the Black Bears for another Saturday night preseason game, the last of the three-game schedule. The Black Bears will play the Rochester Knighthawks on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Brampton Memorial Arena.

Training Camp Roster Forwards (12): Teioshontathe McComber, Reilly O'Connor, Rob Hellyer, Liam Aston, Vaughn Harris, Zach Herreweyers, Sam Firth, Jacob Dunbar, Jeff Teat, Larson Sundown, Connor Kearnan, Parker Pipher

Defence/Transition (20): Luc Magnan, Cooper Jackson, Nicholas Volkov, Kevin Brownell, Callum Jones, Jake Stevens, Brent Noseworthy, Kieran McKay, Jacob Saunders, Luke Keenan, Sam La Roue, Cole Begley, Reed Kurtz, Bauer Swystun, Max Skene, Aiden Fearn, Trent Robertson, Matt Marinier, Andrew Borgatti, Jay Thorimbert

Goaltenders (4): Tyler Carlson, Zach Higgins, Will Johnston, Laine Hruska

This year, the Black Bears will play four Friday home games and five Saturday home games from November to April.







