Black Bears Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

Published on October 30, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







Single game tickets for all nine Ottawa Black Bears home games went on sale Thursday and start at just $38 plus tax for every game.

The Black Bears are entering their second season of competition in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) after relocating from New York City. Last season, they finished 8-10 and missed the playoffs by just a single win.

Nine home games will be played by the Black Bears at Canadian Tire Centre, where Ottawa will open their second season on Saturday, Nov. 29 against the San Diego Seals at 7 p.m.

In last year's opener, the Black Bears beat the Toronto Rock 11-5 in front of an attendance of 6,995, the biggest home crowd of their inaugural season.

The Black Bears have been busy this offseason. The team hired Dan MacRae - who was the franchise's first-ever captain, while they played in New York - as head coach and general manager on Aug. 14.

MacRae has been busy since he took the reins in Ottawa, acquiring former NLL MVP finalist Rob Hellyer and signing more than 20 players during the opening week of free agency.

The Coors Original Rally Row offers $38 tickets, offering fans an opportunity to see the game from field level, while other 100-level tickets start at just $43 (family zone and ends) and $55 (middle). 200-level tickets start at $41.

Single-game ticket options also include group tickets (10-49 tickets), which are subject to a 10 per cent discount, and fundraising/large group tickets (50+ tickets), which are subject to a 20 per cent discount.







National Lacrosse League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.