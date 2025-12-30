Black Bears Introduce "Den Deal Pricing" at Concessions

The Black Bears are working to make every home game fun, enjoyable, and most importantly, affordable. Based on fan feedback, "Den Deal Pricing" will be offered exclusively at two concession stands and Bert's Restaurant and Bar for every home game beginning with Jan. 9's meeting with Halifax.

Along with regular offerings, the deals will be available at the TSN Concession (by Section 113) and Capital Eats (by section 203). These special Den Deals include popcorn ($4.25), small hot dogs ($3.49), 24oz soft drinks ($3.99), chips ($2.99), pretzels ($3.99), small fries ($4.99), small poutine ($7.99), and chicken tenders and fries ($9.99).

At portable bars on the concourse near those concession stands, select 355ml cans of beer can be had for $6.00, along with the fries, poutines, and chicken tenders and fries.

The $6.00 beer cans can also be found at Bert's Restaurant and Bar (located near sections 102 and 103) all the way from pregame through to postgame. After the game, all appetizers can be had at half price. Bert's is open on game days from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fans can enjoy a pre-game meal at the restaurant with a reservation made online through the Canadian Tire Centre website.

If you have feedback about your experience at Black Bears games, you can contact the organization by emailing community@ottawablackbears.com.

This year, the Black Bears will play four Friday home games and five Saturday home games from November to April.

Next up on the road is a meeting with Oshawa on Saturday, Jan. 3. Cheer on the Black Bears on the road by purchasing your seat on the fan bus to the game!

Next up at home is a Friday meeting with Halifax on Jan. 9 at Canadian Tire Centre, where the Black Bears are celebrating the Creator's Game Night.







