Mammoth Re-Sign Defenseman TJ Comizio Via One-Year Contract

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed defenseman TJ Comizio to a one-year contract agreement, set to begin immediately during the 2025-26 campaign.

In a corresponding move, the organization placed the defenseman on the Evaluation List ahead of the team's approaching January 3 showdown against the Rochester Knighthawks.

Comizio, 28, recorded eight points (0g, 3a), 84 loose balls, 15 caused turnovers, five blocked shots and 12 penalty minutes across 15 regular season appearances last season.

Initially notching three points (0g, 3a), 44 loose balls, 10 caused turnovers, two blocked shots and two penalty minutes throughout nine appearances with the Georgia Swarm, the Basking Ridge, New Jersey native added five points (0g, 5a), 40 loose balls, five caused turnovers, three blocked shots and 10 penalty minutes during six gamed played with Colorado after the organization acquired him on March 6, 2025.

Originally drafted by the Georgia Swarm in the third round (44th overall) of the 2019 NLL Entry Draft, the fifth-year defenseman has accumulated 46 points (8g, 38a), 411 loose balls, 91 caused turnovers, 25 blocked shots and 24 penalty minutes in 67 career regular season appearances.

Comizio logged one point (0g, 1a), six loose balls and one caused turnover during his lone postseason game played with the Swarm, which came during the 2023-24 campaign.

