San Diego Seals Game Notes - Game 3 vs Calgary

Published on December 30, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The San Diego Seals are ready to surge into the new year and relight the goal scoring lamp at Pechanga Arena and they'll do it this Saturday night (Jan. 3) when they host the Calgary Roughnecks on Country Night. Faceoff is 7 p.m.

The Seals (1-1) are looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Rochester in their home opener on Dec. 14. Calgary meanwhile comes in at 0-3.

Pechanga Arena (aka "The Electric Factory") has become one of the toughest arenas to play in for opposing teams in the National Lacrosse League. The Seals have won nine of their last 13 regular-season games at Pechanga Arena and since the start of the 2022-23 season, San Diego is 21-7 in regular-season games played inside The Electric Factory.

Single-game tickets for Saturday night's game against the Roughnecks are currently on sale at https://sealslax.com/. Single-game tickets start as low as $22.

For those unable to make it to Pechanga Arena in person, Saturday night's tilt against the Roughnecks will be broadcast to a national cable television audience on ESPNU and streamed globally on ESPN+.

Regular-Season Milestones on the Horizon

- Wes Berg (283 career goals) needs 17 more to reach 300 for his career.

- Berg (686 career points) needs 14 more to reach 700 for his career.

- Trevor Baptiste has 1,674 career faceoff wins and needs 26 more to reach 1,700.

- Baptiste has 991 career loose balls secured and needs just 9 more to reach 1,000 for his career.

- Eli Gobrecht has 86 career forced turnovers and needs just 14 more to reach 100.

- Corey Small has scored 949 career points and needs 51 more to reach 1,000.

Seals-Roughnecks Head-to-Head

All-time, the Seals and Roughnecks have met 13 times in the regular season and once in the playoffs. The Seals lead the all-time regular-season series 10-3 and they are 5-1 in games played in San Diego. The Roughnecks won the lone postseason meeting.

A Look Back at Last Season's Contest

Zach Currier had a memorable homecoming as the former Roughneck helped lead the Seals to a 16-12 win over Calgary at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Currier scored a late third-quarter goal and two more in the fourth that turned an 11-10 game into a 14-11 Seals advantage with just 5:15 left in the contest. Wes Berg scored a game-high five goals for the Seals, while Ben McIntosh scored three times to go along with seven assists. The teams combined for nine first-quarter goals, five for the Seals and four for the Roughnecks. Berg scored twice while McIntosh, Tre Leclaire and Jake Govett also found the back of the Calgary net. While the Seals outscored the Roughnecks by a goal in the first quarter, Calgary returned the favor in the second, outscoring the visitors 3-2 to send the teams into the locker room at halftime tied 7-7. Both teams' offenses came back to life in the third as they again combined for nine goals with the Seals again outscoring Calgary 5-4. During the opening 5:01 of the third quarter, Calgary went on a 3-1 run to jump ahead, 10-8. Two of the Roughnecks' three scores came on the power play. The Seals lone goal during the stretch came off the stick of McIntosh. The Seals responded with a run of their own, scoring four unanswered during a 4:28 stretch to re-take the lead, 12-10. Berg scored twice more, McIntosh scored another and Currier scored his first of the night. Calgary got a late goal from Jack Follows and the teams went to the final quarter with San Diego ahead 12-11. The fourth quarter was all Seals as they outscored the Roughnecks 4-1 to close out the win. Currier had the two aforementioned goals while Leclaire and Trent DiCicco also scored for the Seals.

A glance at the 2025-26 Seals Roster

The Seals' 2025-26 roster is a mix of new and old. While the team returns many of its top players from a year ago, they've also added a number of new faces.

Top returnees include forward and team captain Wes Berg, goaltender Chris Origlieri, faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste, forwards Pat Kavanagh, Tre Leclaire and Ben McIntosh, transition men Zach Currier and Trent DiCicco, and defenders Eli Gobrecht, Danny Logan and Graydon Bradley.

Leclaire leads the team in goals (6), assists (6) and points (12), while Baptiste has been simply dominant in the faceoff circle, winning 52 of 59 faceoffs (88%) just two games into the season.

Meanwhile, Berg ranked second in the NLL a season ago with 49 goals to go along with 39 assists. His 88 points were second on the team. McIntosh chipped in with 24 goals and 42 assists as his 66 points ranked fourth on the team). And Currier scooped up the League's third-most loose balls (193), while forcing the third-most turnovers (32). And with the ball in his lacrosse stick, Currier's 47 points (18G and 29A) ranked fifth on the squad.

The team's top newcomers include forwards Connor Robinson and Corey Small. Robinson, who came over in a trade from Colorado, was the third-leading scorer for the Mammoth a season ago, tallying 67 points on 23 goals and 44 assists, while Small, who signed with the Seals as a free agent, was the third-leading scorer for the Toronto Rock with 51 points on 25 goals and 26 assists during the 2024-25 season. Small scored three goals and had an assist in his Seals debut Nov. 29 at Ottawa.

The Seals are also excited about their top two picks from this year's NLL Draft, transition man Ari Steenhuis from St. Catharines and forward Chris Kavanagh (younger brother of Pat) from Notre Dame.

Roster Breakdown

The Seals' current 21-man regular season roster sees the team carrying eight forwards, seven defenders, four transition men and two goalies. The breakdown is below:

Forwards: Wes Berg, Ben McIntosh, Jake Govett, Tre Leclaire, Pat Kavanagh, Dylan Watson, Connor Robinson, Corey Small, and Noah Armitage.

Defensemen: Danny Logan, Kellen Leclair, Graydon Bradley, Eli Gobrecht, Matt Wright, Patrick Shoemay, James Barclay and Zack Deaken.

Transition: Zach Currier, Trent DiCicco, faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste and rookie Ari Steenhuis.

Goaltenders: Chris Origlieri and Cam Dunkerley.

Kellen Leclair and Corey Small are currently on Injured-Reserve, as is transition man Cam Acchione who started the season on the Injured-Reserve list. Also, forward Chris Kavanagh is on the Physically Unable to Perform list. All players are expected to return, though there is no timeline for when that will take place.

Team Captains

Head Coach and General Manager Patrick Merrill announced the team's 2025-26 Team Captains going into the season as voted on by the players.

Wes Berg will serve as team captain for the third straight season. Danny Logan and Graydon Bradley have been selected as assistant captains for home games, while Zach Currier and Eli Gobrecht have been tabbed as assistant captains for the team's road contests.

Seals Head Coach and General Manager Patrick Merrill

Seals Head Coach and General Manager Patrick Merrill owns a career regular-season won-loss ledger of 63-41 (.606) since joining the Seals in 2018. He has guided the Seals to the playoffs in each of the five full seasons he's been at the helm.

2025-26 Game Recaps

Game 1 at Ottawa: The Seals opened their 2025-26 NLL in Ottawa and needed every one of the 16 goals they scored as they held off a feisty Black Bears squad, 16-13, to earn their first win of the season. It was a thrilling game that saw the teams combine for an unbelievable 14 goals in the fourth quarter, and it wasn't decided until James Barclay scored an empty-netter with 23 seconds left to seal the win. Tre Leclaire scored a game-high five goals for the Seals, including a clutch goal with 2:12 left in the game that halted a late 4-0 run by Ottawa. It was part of a monster night for the veteran forward, who added four assists for a team-leading nine points.

The Seals came roaring out the gates scoring to start the season, scoring the game's first six goals. Newcomers Corey Small and Connor Robinson didn't waste any time making an immediate impression on their new teammates by scoring the game's first three goals. Small netted a pair, scoring his first 1:51 into the game before scoring again 46 seconds later, while Robinson scored 5:10 into the first to put the Seals up 3-0.

The onslaught continued to begin the second quarter. Faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste won the battle for the ball to open the second quarter and took it in unassisted for a goal that put the Seals up 4-0. Leclaire would then score his first of the night at the 11:08 mark before rookie Noah Armitage, playing in his first career NLL game, scored to put the Seals up 6-0.

Looking for a spark down 6-0 early in the second, Ottawa's Luc Magnan dropped the gloves with Seals defender Patrick Shoemay with both drawing five-minute major penalties. The move seemed to work as just three minutes later, Ottawa found the back of the net for the first time on the night and the Black Bears would procced to go on a three-goal run to trim the deficit in half and get within 6-3. Leclaire halted the run with his second of the night, but Ottawa's Riley O'Connor countered 42 seconds later and the teams went to the halftime break with the Seals on top, 7-4.

The teams traded goals in the third with each side scoring a pair. Both of the Black Bears' goals were scored on no-look shots, while the Seals' goals came from Dylan Watson and Small on a power play. Small's goal, his third of the night for the hat trick, also came on a rare 4-on-3 power play.

Then came the fireworks with the teams combining for the 14 fourth quarter goals with each team scoring seven times. The Seals outscored Ottawa 5-3 over the first 7:45 of the period before the Black Bears answered with the aforementioned four-goal run to get within 14-13, but Leclaire and Barclay's goals sealed the deal for the visitors who escaped with the win.

Notable: With 28 faceoff wins, Baptiste ran his career total to 1,650, moving him into a tie with Stephen Hoar for eighth-most in NLL history.

Game 2 vs Rochester: The San Diego Seals fell to the Rochester Knighthawks by a score of 15-7 before a crowd of more than 8,000 in their home opener at Pechanga Arena.

Rochester got the better of the Seals early on, scoring the game's first goal 37 seconds into the first and led 3-1 after one period. The Seals' lone goal came off the stick of forward Pat Kavanagh.

After giving up three more goals to Rochester to open the second period, Seals team captain and forward Wes Berg gave the home side a much-needed lift, scoring over the top of Knighthawks goaltender Rylan Hartley at the 8:12 mark to make it a 6-2 game. After giving up a couple more goals to Rochester to fall behind 8-2, the Seals pulled goaltender Chris Origlieri at the 4:12 mark and replaced him with Cam Dunkerley. The move seemed to give the team a spark as Dunkerley was able to get things settled down on the back end, while the offense got goals from Connor Robinson and Kavanagh's second of the afternoon to cut the deficit in half and make it an 8-4 game at the half.

The Seals struck first in the second half with Tre Leclaire scoring from the point off a beautiful feed from Kavanagh at the 11:18 mark of the third and just 21 seconds later, Dylan Watson scored his first of the afternoon to get the Seals within 8-6. Undeterred, Rochester answered the Seals' early goals with a 5-0 run to close out the period, including a goal on a penalty shot by Ryan Smith, and the Knighthawks jumped out to a 13-6 lead after three quarters.

Unfortunately, the Seals weren't able to regain their momentum in the fourth and Rochester outscored them 2-1 with the lone San Diego goal scored by Watson.

San Diego Seals 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule

1-1 Overall; 0-1 Home; 1-0 Road

Date Opponent Arena Theme Broadcast Info Faceoff

Saturday, Nov. 29 at Ottawa Black Bears Canadian Tire Centre W, 16-13

Sunday, Dec. 14 ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS Pechanga Arena Opening Night L, 7-15

Saturday, Jan. 3 CALGARY ROUGHNECKS Pechanga Arena Country Night ESPNU 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 9 TORONTO ROCK Pechanga Arena Retro Night Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 16 at Vancouver Warriors Rogers Arena Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 23 at Philadelphia Wings Xfinity Mobile Arena Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 4:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 30 PHILADELPHIA WINGS Pechanga Arena Heroes Night Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 7 SASKATCHEWAN RUSH Pechanga Arena Rock the Box Night Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 14 at Oshawa FireWolves Tribute Communities Centre Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 21 HALIFAX THUNDERBIRDS Pechanga Arena Margaritaville Night Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 27 at Colorado Mammoth Ball Arena Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 1 VANCOUVER WARRIORS Pechanga Arena Celebrate San Diego Night Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 at Saskatchewan Rush SaskTel Centre Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 BUFFALO BANDITS Pechanga Arena Seals Mania Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 at Toronto Rock Paramount Foods Centre Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 at Georgia Swarm Gas South Arena Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 12:00 p.m.

Friday, April 17 LAS VEGAS DESERT DOGS Pechanga Arena Fan Appreciation Night ESPNU 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 at Las Vegas Desert Dogs Lee's Family Forum Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 7:00 p.m.

All Times Pacific.







