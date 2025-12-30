Knighthawks Fly West to Battle Colorado

Published on December 30, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

(Rochester, NY)... The Rochester Knighthawks begin a two-game road trip on Saturday, Jan. 3, heading west to play the Colorado Mammoth at 9 p.m. at Ball Arena. Fans can catch all the action on ESPN+ and NLL+. The Knighthawks wrap up the road swing in Philadelphia against the Wings on Friday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m.

Rochester enters the week as the only unbeaten team in the National Lacrosse League. The first-place Knighthawks improved to 2-0 following a 15-11 victory over the Philadelphia Wings on Dec. 20. The home opener was the team's first since the Seneca Nation purchased the franchise on Aug. 5.

Reigning NLL MVP Connor Fields led Rochester with 11 points (5+6), while Ryan Lanchbury recorded seven assists. Ryan Smith posted two goals and two assists, and Zed Williams added two goals and one assist. Jake Piseno registered his first career NLL hat trick, while Rylan Hartley made 32 saves to earn the win. Riley Hutchcraft played the final 3:15 and stopped four shots.

League leaders: Despite playing just two games, several Knighthawks rank among the NLL leaders. Fields is tied for third in the league with nine goals and tied for 10th with 17 points. Lanchbury is tied for third with 14 assists and tied for 11th with 16 points. Piseno leads all NLL defensemen with four goals and is tied for fourth at his position with five points.

Knighthawks Milestone Watch:

Matt Gilray needs three games to reach 100, and six points to reach the century mark. Dan Coates needs 10 assists for 100 in his career. Connor Fields needs 13 points for 500 in his career. Brad Gillies needs 10 loose-ball recoveries for 500. Zed Williams needs 10 points to reach the 300 mark.

Scouting the Mammoth: Colorado (1-2) enters Saturday riding a two-game losing streak following a 12-3 loss to the Georgia Swarm on Dec. 27. Will Malcolm and Ryan Lee have paced the Mammoth offense, with Malcolm leading the team with 15 points (8+7) and Lee contributing 13 points (2+11). Colorado is averaging just over six goals per game, ranking 13th in the league. The Mammoth bolstered their offense by acquiring forward Jack Hannah from the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. As part of the deal, Colorado sent Las Vegas a 2026 first-round compensatory pick, a 2027 first-round pick, and a future second-round pick.

Next Home Game: The Knighthawks will battle the rival Buffalo Bandits on Saturday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena. Single-game tickets, starting at $20, along with group tickets, suites, and party deck tickets, can be purchased at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.rochesterknighthawks.com, or by phone at 585-400-HAWK (4295).







