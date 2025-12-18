Knighthawks Open Home Slate against Philadelphia

Published on December 18, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

(Rochester, NY)... The Rochester Knighthawks host the Philadelphia Wings Saturday at 7 p.m. at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a 2025-26 Schedule Magnet.

The contest is an opportunity for the Knighthawks to celebrate their first home opener under the ownership of the Seneca Nation, who purchased the team on Aug. 5. The contest will feature the Haudenosaunee anthem and a halftime performance from dancer Heath Hill's Dance Group. For tickets, visit RochesterKnighthawks.com or call 585-400-HAWK.

Rochester and Philadelphia enter the showdown after winning their season openers. The high-flying Knighthawks posted one of the most dominating opening nights in franchise history. Rochester's Rylan Hartley made a career-high, franchise-record setting 59 saves in a 15-7 win over the San Diego Seals Sunday afternoon. The opening-day win was Rochester's first-ever victory in San Diego.

Four Knighthawks combined for 31 points on the night. Thomas McConvey (4+5) and Ryan Lanchbury (2+7) each had nine points. Ryan Smith (3+4) added seven, and reigning NLL MVP Connor Fields (4+2) had six. The offense went on a five-goal run in the first half, capped by Fields, and a seven-goal run in the second half, with help in transition from Jake Piseno and Ian Llord.

Jeremy Thompson led the team with 10 loose-ball recoveries in his debut for Rochester.

Adam Thistlethwaite made his National Lacrosse League debut on defense. Zed Williams and Riley Hutchcraft also reached milestones, playing in their 100th NLL regular-season games.

Philadelphia comes to town after knocking off the Colorado Mammoth 8-7 last Saturday. Sam LeClair led the way with a career-high five assists, while Dalton Young dished out four helpers. Joe Resetarits and Eric Fannell each scored a pair of goals to help give the Wings the start they were looking for at home. In goal, Nick Damude made 36 saves to secure the one-goal victory.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and Big 107.3 FM, the exclusive flagship radio station for all nine regular-season Knighthawks home games. Fans can access the radio broadcasts online at www.big1073.com and on mobile devices by downloading the iHeartRadio app at iHeartRadio.com.

After Saturday's game, the Knighthawks will head back to the road to battle the Colorado Mammoth at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 3. The contest kicks off a two-game road trip, which ends on Friday, Jan. 9, with a 7 p.m. rematch against Philadelphia. Rochester is back home on Saturday, Jan. 10, when it takes on the Buffalo Bandits at 7 p.m. at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena.







