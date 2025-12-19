Desert Dogs Home Opener this Saturday, December 20.

Published on December 18, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (0-1) will play their first home game of the year against the Ottawa Black Bears (1-1) this Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. PT on Penta Field inside Lee's Family Forum.

This will mark just the second meeting between the two teams in National Lacrosse League history. Ottawa claimed the first contest last season, 13-10, on April 12, 2025, but the Desert Dogs will look to even the score as they return home hungry for a bounce-back performance.

VEGAS FALLS IN VANCOUVER

The Desert Dogs lost to the Warriors 15-9 in their season opener, as Vancouver's depth proved decisive with nine different goal scorers, led by Keegan Bal's four-goal performance. Vegas received goals from newcomers Mitch Jones and Chris Cloutier, while Adam Poitras scored twice, but repeated Warriors runs built a 14-5 lead through three quarters. The Desert Dogs showed late fight with five fourth-quarter goals and hope to keep this momentum at the home opener.

ARE THE BLACK BEARS IN HIBERNATION?

Looking ahead, Las Vegas will face another Canadian opponent, the Ottawa Black Bears. Ottawa is coming off an 11-8 win over last year's championship runner-up, the Saskatchewan Rush, though the Black Bears have had an uneven start after also dropping their season opener to the San Diego Seals, 16-13.

That said, Ottawa is not a team to take lightly. The Black Bears boast dangerous offensive weapons in Jeff Teat (14 points: 6G, 8A) and Rob Hellyer (16 points: 10G, 6A), both of whom have gotten off to hot starts this season and consistently create scoring chances. While Ottawa has shown some vulnerability in goal, Zach Higgins carries a save percentage below .800 through two games, this matchup will likely come down to offensive execution. Simply put, the team that can't score won't win.

MILESTONES

Chris Cloutier needs 10 more points to reach 300 career NLL points.

Jonathan Donville needs 14 more assists to reach 200 career NLL assists.

Tyrell Hamer-Jackson needs six more faceoff wins to reach 600 career faceoff wins

LVDD POINT LEADERS

#3 Jonathan Donville - 5 points (1G, 4A)

#19 Adam Poitras - 3 points (2G, 1A)

#16 Mitch Jones - 3 points (1G, 2A)

#25 Chris Cloutier - 3 points (1G, 2A)

WHAT'S HAPPENING AT THE GAME

For the first Desert Dogs home game of the season, fans will be treated to an unforgettable experience with our "Viva LAX Vegas theme," presented by Rio Vegas. Fans can start the party early at the Big Dog's Tiltyard Tailgate party at 4:30 p.m., featuring $1 Good Boy Lagers, food trucks and the Bears vs. Packers NFL game on a giant big screen. The new Decker's Kids Zone will also be open for young fans to enjoy by signing up for the free Kids Club.

The first 2500 fans will be gifted a limited-edition Chase Fraser Bobblehead presented by Rio Vegas. Doors open at 6 p.m., with pregame festivities beginning at 6:30. During the game, fans can enjoy our new Den Deals with $5 food items and $5 Good Boy Lagers & Twisted Tail POG-flavored Seltzers.

Fans 21+ can keep the party going at the Rio Hotel & Casino's Voodoo Lounge for the Official After Party from 10 pm - 2 am.







National Lacrosse League Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.