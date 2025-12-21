Desert Dogs WIN, 10-9, in Home Opener Over Ottawa

Published on December 20, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Desert Dogs (1-1) took the victory over the (1-2) Ottawa Bears with a 10-9 victory at their Home Opener.

Desert Dogs took the lead early with a quick goal by Tony Macolm. The next goal came soon after by offensive powerhouse Mitch Jones assisted by Jon Donville. Chase Fraser scored his first goal as a Desert Dog assisted by Mitch Jones giving the Desert Dogs a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter. With 4 minutes to go in the first quarter Jon Donville snuck one in with another assist by Mitch Jones. Desert Dogs ended the 1st quarter with a commanding 4-0 lead.

The Desert Dogs continued to rock Lee's Family Forum as Fraser and Adam Poitras each found the back of the net, extending the lead to 6-0 with seven minutes remaining in the half. Ottawa finally broke through with four minutes left on a goal by Rob Hellyer, but the Dogs quickly answered. Donville scored moments later his second of the game to restore momentum and push the score to 7-1. Jones and Webster followed with two more goals, stretching the lead to 9-1. Ottawa added three late goals before halftime, cutting the deficit to 9-4.

Ottawa came out strong to open the second half, scoring three straight goals to cut the Desert Dogs' lead to 9-7 with five minutes left in the third quarter. The surge continued early in the fourth, as Ottawa struck quickly to make it 9-8, then tied the game moments later with a diving goal.

With the home opener hanging in the balance, the Desert Dogs responded at the perfect moment. With two minutes remaining, Mitch Jones buried the go-ahead goal to give the Dogs a 10-9 lead. The Desert Dogs locked things down defensively from there, holding on to secure the win at Lee's Family Forum.

LVDD POINT LEADERS

#16 Mitch Jones - 7 points (3G, 4A)

#3 Jonathan Donville - 5 points (2G, 3A)

#25 Chris Cloutier - 5 points (5A)

#8 Chase Fraser - 4 points (2G, 2A)







National Lacrosse League Stories from December 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.