Mammoth Fans, Personnel Ring in Holiday Season Via Mingle with the Mammoth

Published on December 20, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) may only be two games into the league's 2025-26 slate, continuing to focus on improving as a squad on and off the turf.

And while there are plenty of corrections and changes to be made, the organization understands it regularly attracts the LOUDEST and PROUDEST fans in lacrosse to Ball Arena throughout the winter season.

So, what better way to say "Thank You" to the fondest supporters in the game than by giving back a little time, signing a few autographs and posing for pictures?!

Just in time for the holidays!

Mammoth fans and families may have already distributed their annual Christmas cards, but we have a feeling some selfies and signatures may be appearing on the greater LOUD HOUSE timeline after hundreds of fans gathered at Sheraton Downtown Denver Saturday afternoon to mix it up with their favorite players and staff.

Sheraton has been a longtime partner and supporter of the Mammoth organization and represents home away from home for the boys - So it's only right the Burgundy Boys helped show off the hotel's Parlur event space, which served as the perfect quarters for Saturday's meet and greet.

Cowbells, jerseys, hats, shoes, posters, Get in the Box Cards and beyond - Just about any sort of fan-forward swag was autographed by 25+ players on-hand.

Fans in attendance also received custom team autograph cards, presented with a quest to capture autographs from each of the athletes on-site!

"Just seeing the amount of people who are here the weekend before the holidays is incredible and so is the support they give us week in and out ... For us to just give back a little bit of time to them is an easy ask," Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward said.

"The NLL is special in the fact there's so much access to the players. For us to be able to have relationships with our fans is awesome. There are people here that I've seen throughout my entire career, kids that have completely grown up since I've been with the Mammoth. For them to spend their hard-earned money to come watch us play and support us is very special."

And at the end of the day, what better way to drum up some additional support at the LOUD HOUSE next weekend when the team makes its Home Opening debut?

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest transactions, news and beyond as the 2025-26 campaign continues!

Limited tickets remain available for Colorado's LOUD HOUSE Home Opener against the Georgia Swarm Dec. 27 at Ball Arena, so be sure to lock yours in and get ready to TUSK UP!







