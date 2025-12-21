Rush Take Down Swarm, 7-4
Saskatchewan Rush News Release
Saskatoon, SK - Frank Scigliano saved 31 shots, and Robert Church had 4 points as the Rush got back in the win column.
It was a low-scoring game through the first half. Zach Manns started the scoring 1:13 into the game. Nolan Byrne got Georgia on the board, then Haley finished the first quarter off with his first of the season! Josh Zawada scored the lone goal in the second quarter.
Ryan Barnable got sprung on a breakaway halfway through the third to score. Austin Shanks added a goal to close out the quarter.
Georgia came out hot in the fourth, adding 3 goals to bring them within one. Austin Shanks stopped the run with a late goal and Holden Garlent added an empty netter to finish the game with a final score of 7-4.
Up next on the schedule is a playoff rematch in Halifax on December 27th.
