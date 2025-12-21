Wings Postgame: Wings (11) vs. Knighthawks (15) Final
Published on December 20, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings News Release
TEAM NOTES
The Philadelphia Wings were halted in Rochester tonight, after a scrappy 15-11 loss against the Knighthawks.
Dustyn Birkhof, Eric Fannell, Joe Resetarits, and Sam LeClair each scored twice, with Birkhof netting his first career NLL goal.
Second year player Brennan O'Neill led the team in points, finishing with one goal and 5 assists.
The Philadelphia Wings will continue their road trip when they head to Ottawa to take on the Black Bears on Saturday, December 27th at 7:00pm.
Saturday, December 20, 2025
Blue Cross Arena
PHILADELPHIA WINGS 1-1 11 FINAL 15
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS 2-0
1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH OT T GOALTENDERS
PHI 1 3 2 5 - 11 PHI: Damude (38/53) Knott (1/1)
ROC 5 2 4 4 - 15 ROC: Hartley (32/42) Hutchcraft (2/3)
GOALSCORERS
PHI: Birkhof (2), Fannell (2), Resetarits (2), LeClair (2), Patten (1), Riorden (1), O'Neill (1)
ROC: Fields (5), Piseno (3), Williams (2), Smith (2), McConvey (1), Hogg (1), Waters (1)
National Lacrosse League Stories from December 20, 2025
- Wings Postgame: Wings (11) vs. Knighthawks (15) Final - Philadelphia Wings
- Mammoth Fans, Personnel Ring in Holiday Season Via Mingle with the Mammoth - Colorado Mammoth
- Black Bears Hit the Road for Date with Desert Dogs - Ottawa Black Bears
- Resilience Key in Warriors 8-6 Win over Oshawa - Vancouver Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Wings Stories
- Wings Postgame: Wings (11) vs. Knighthawks (15) Final
- Wings Take Thrilling Opener over Mammoth
- Wings Postgame: Wings (8) vs. Mammoth (7) Final
- Philadelphia Wings Announce Promotional Theme Nights for the 2025-2026 Season
- Philadelphia Wings Acquire 2026 First-Round Pick and 2028 Second-Round Pick in Exchange for Mitch de Snoo