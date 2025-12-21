Wings Postgame: Wings (11) vs. Knighthawks (15) Final

Published on December 20, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

TEAM NOTES

The Philadelphia Wings were halted in Rochester tonight, after a scrappy 15-11 loss against the Knighthawks.

Dustyn Birkhof, Eric Fannell, Joe Resetarits, and Sam LeClair each scored twice, with Birkhof netting his first career NLL goal.

Second year player Brennan O'Neill led the team in points, finishing with one goal and 5 assists.

The Philadelphia Wings will continue their road trip when they head to Ottawa to take on the Black Bears on Saturday, December 27th at 7:00pm.

Saturday, December 20, 2025

Blue Cross Arena

PHILADELPHIA WINGS 1-1 11 FINAL 15

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS 2-0

1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH OT T GOALTENDERS

PHI 1 3 2 5 - 11 PHI: Damude (38/53) Knott (1/1)

ROC 5 2 4 4 - 15 ROC: Hartley (32/42) Hutchcraft (2/3)

GOALSCORERS

PHI: Birkhof (2), Fannell (2), Resetarits (2), LeClair (2), Patten (1), Riorden (1), O'Neill (1)

ROC: Fields (5), Piseno (3), Williams (2), Smith (2), McConvey (1), Hogg (1), Waters (1)







