Desert Dogs Travel to Toronto Chasing Back-To-Back Wins

Published on December 23, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (1-1) are back on the road after securing their first win of the season during their Home Opener last Saturday. The Dogs turn their attention this week to the Toronto Rock, who they beat in overtime during their last meeting, 14-13, on April 6, 2025. Both teams enter the matchup fresh off wins at home, and look to extend their winning streak to two straight games.

A DUB IN THE DEN FOR VEGAS

The Dogs are riding the high off a thrilling 10-9 Home Opener win over the Ottawa Black Bears on Saturday at Penta Field inside Lee's Family Forum. Mitch Jones led the team, scoring three goals - including the game winner - with seven points. Adam Poitras and Chase Fraser, who made his Desert Dogs debut, both found the back of the net twice.

TORONTO ROCKING

Like Vegas, Toronto has only played two games this season, splitting them 1-1. The Rock are also riding the high of a Home Opener win - and will have home field advantage against the Dogs on Saturday.

MILESTONES

Chris Cloutier needs 5 more points to reach 300 career NLL points.

Jonathan Donville needs 11 more assists to reach 200 career NLL assists.

Tyrell Hamer-Jackson surpassed 600 career faceoff wins in the team's win against the Black Bears.

LVDD POINT LEADERS

#16 Mitch Jones - 10 points (4G, 6A)

#3 Jonathan Donville -10 points (3G, 7A)

#25 Chris Cloutier - 8 points (1G, 7A)

#19 Adam Poitras - 5 points (3G, 2A)

#8 Chase Fraser - 4 points (2G, 2A)

HOW TO WATCH

Fans can tune in to SSSEN locally or stream on NLL+ and ESPN+. Faceoff will start at 7 p.m. ET // 4 p.m. PT at TD Coliseum in Hamilton.







