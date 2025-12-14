Desert Dogs Drop Season Opener vs. Vancouver, 15-9

Published on December 13, 2025

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (0-1) fell in their season opener on the road against the Vancouver Warriors (1-1). Despite a busy offseason and active free-agency period for Vegas, it was Vancouver's depth that ultimately proved to be the difference. The Warriors had nine different goal scorers, led by Keegan Bal, who scored four goals against the Desert Dogs.

The Warriors struck first with a shorthanded goal, but before the Desert Dogs' power play expired, newcomer Mitch Jones answered back. Jones ripped a shot past Warriors goaltender Christian Del Bianco to even the score and notch his first goal with Vegas. Vancouver quickly regrouped, scoring two unanswered goals to close the first quarter with a 3-1 advantage.

The second quarter followed a similar script, as Vancouver added another tally early. Alternate captain Jonathan Donville briefly gave Vegas a spark, bouncing a loose ball off the crease and sneaking it just under Del Bianco. However, the Warriors responded emphatically, rattling off three straight goals to take a commanding 7-2 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Coming out of the tunnel after halftime, the Desert Dogs showed renewed energy as Adam Poitras scored his first goal of the season to cut into the deficit. Once again, Vancouver had an immediate answer, rattling off a five-goal run to extend its lead to 12-3.

Facing a steep comeback, defenseman Nick Preston jumped into the rush and finished a transition play to add one for Vegas. But the pattern of the night continued, as the Warriors quickly responded with two more goals. Late in the third quarter, newcomer Chris Cloutier flew through the air and buried a diving effort near the crease to make it 14-5.

The Desert Dogs mounted a late push in the fourth quarter to spark a comeback attempt. Sean Westley opened the frame with a goal, soon followed by Poitras' second of the night. Moments later, Sheldon Burns added another as Vegas' transition game began to click midway through the final frame.

Midway through the quarter, Kyle Killen found the back of the net to give Vegas its fifth straight goal and build late momentum. Despite the surge, the comeback fell short, as the Desert Dogs dropped the contest 15-9.

Vegas showed flashes down the stretch and will look to carry that momentum back to the Den for its home opener against the Ottawa Black Bears on Saturday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. PT. The night will celebrate lacrosse in Nevada with the team's "Viva LAX Vegas" themed event.

LVDD TOP THREE SCORERS

Jonathan Donville - 5 points (1 G, 4 A)

Mitch Jones - 3 points (1 G, 2 A)

Adam Poitras - 3 points (2 G, 1 A)







