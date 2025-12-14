Simmons Scores Three in Oshawa FireWolves' Loss to Georgia Swarm

Published on December 13, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DULUTH, GA - A back-and-forth game saw the Oshawa FireWolves (1-2) fall 9-5 to the Georgia Swarm (1-1) in a low-scoring game Saturday night at Gas South Arena. Alex Simmons was able to tally three goals on the night while Doug Jamieson recorded 37 saves.

The game was low scoring to start as both teams found their looks and scoring lanes, but both goalies were up to the task. After many shots on goal, some big hits, and sprinkling in a couple of penalties, the game's first goal was scored by the Swarm as with seven seconds left in the quarter, Shayne Jackson was able to get a shot past Jamieson for a 1-0 lead.

The FireWolves found their first goal off the stick of Simmons after Colton Watkinson found him in transition to tie it at 1-1. A few minutes would go by before Georgia took the lead again as Richie Connell scored his first of the season. Oshawa would respond with 90 seconds remaining in the half as Simmons leaped over the crease and scored to tie the game 2-2 heading into the break.

With a brand-new game coming out of halftime tied at two, Oshawa knew they had to get better ball movement on offence. They were doing just that; they were just unable to get anything past Swarm goaltender Brett Dobson, who made 14 saves in the quarter. With the FireWolves down 4-2, Simmons answered the call again for his hat-trick goal. Simmons took a behind-the-back feed from Taggart Clark and went over the shoulder on Dobson to cut the deficit to one. Before the quarter ended, though, the Swarm would get one more to be up 5-3 with 15 minutes to play.

In the fourth, the FireWolves threw everything they had at the Swarm defence to try and gain some momentum, and they were able to find success. Patrick Kaschalk ran the floor in transition and buried it to bring Oshawa within three goals at 7-4. Georgia would net another, but Kurtz responded with a goal to cut it to 8-5 with 1:18 to play. Oshawa would run out of time as the Swarm would add an empty-netter as the FireWolves dropped their second straight game of the season 9-5.

A couple of bright spots in the game were Simmons' three goals, which saw him surpass 200 career points in the National Lacrosse League, while Jackson Nishimura secured eight loose balls to reach 400 in his career.

The FireWolves will now return home to Oshawa next week for another All-Canadian matchup against the Vancouver Warriors on Friday, December 19 at 7:30 PM ET.

