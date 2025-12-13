Colorado Drops Close 8-7 Road Contest to Philadelphia Wings

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League dropped an 8-7 road contest to the Philadelphia Wings inside Xfinity Mobile Arena Saturday afternoon.

Despite spotting the Wings a 7-3 lead at halftime, Colorado nearly completed an epic comeback but came up one goal short en route to falling to 1-1 on the season.

Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward and the Mammoth defense limited the Wings to just one goal in the second half as Colorado's offense kicked things up a notch throughout the final 30.

Ward stopped 34-of-42 on the day, while Will Malcom paced Colorado with a team-high five points (2g, 3a). Jalen Chaster (2g, 1a) and Dylan McIntosh (2g, 0a) each netted two goals.

New to the Wings roster this season, forward Eric Fannell got the contest's scoring started from distance three and a half minutes into the opening quarter to grant Philadelphia an early lead during the team's season-opener.

Making it two-straight for the home team nearly five minutes later, forward Joe Resetarits accepted a lob pass from Sam LeClair outside the crease before soaring horizontally and beating Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward, which represented the veteran's first conversion of the season.

Getting Colorado on the board with 31 seconds to play in the first 15, Mammoth forward Will Malcom logged his seventh goal of the season by using some wheels and a slick stick. All Will, all the way, No. 4 turned on the burners and sped past his defender before beating Wings' netminder Nick Damude to cut Philadelphia's lead in half.

The Wings owned a 2-1 lead at the conclusion of period one, with Ward stopping 9-of-11 shots faced and Damude relinquishing one conversion on 11 attempts.

Notching his first goal of the season while getting a call-up to the O-zone, Jalen Chaster accepted a pass from forward Ben McDonald behind the net, faked a dunk to Damude's left before bringing an actual dunk attempt to his right, which was successful. The matinee matchup was tied at two per side 2:20 into the second.

Re-establishing the Wings' lead just over two minutes later, forward Brennan O'Neil blasted an overhanded bid from long-range, which beat Ward, to create a 3-2 ball game. Extending Philadelphia's run to two, rookie forward Landen Sinfield rolled high over a several-man screen before finding twine via a side-armed bid 75 seconds later.

Courtesy of a power-play look midway through the second, Resetarits earned his second of the day and his team's third-consecutive tally to grant the Wings a 5-2 advantage. Just 10 seconds later, Philadelphia struck again, as Evan Messenger got loose following a Nick Rowlett faceoff win and sprinted toward the cage before converting.

Stopping the run with four minutes to play in the first half, Mammoth forward Ryan Lee got the good guys on the board from directly outside the crease to bring Colorado back within three.

But a second conversion from Fannell with 65 seconds on the clock made it a 7-3 contest to close out the first half as Philadelphia was executing on both ends of the floor.

Recording his second goal of the season and first on the day, Mammoth forward Dylan McIntosh was left wide open on the back side and took advantage of a Will Malcom dish as Colorado climbed back to within three five minutes into the third.

McIntosh's score served as the only goal recorded in the defensive third quarter, as both netminders continued to shine.

No. 47 in white picked up right where he left off early in the fourth, as McIntosh fired an overhanded beauty on net, beating Damude far side and reducing the Wings' lead to two a minute and half into the final 15.

Retaliating with an instant answer a mere 20 seconds later, Philadelphia's Phil Caputo gained inside leverage near the crease, accepted the rock and fired one low past Ward to reinstate a three-goal lead for the home team.

With 6:45 to play, Chaster doubled down for Colorado in a BIG way. Lurking toward the crease, Chaster fielded a dish from rookie Braedon Saris and slammed one home past Damude as the Mammoth were back within two.

Notching a second-straight for Colorado, Malcom came into the zone late, accepted the ball and immediately launched as the late-game momentum shifted in the Mammoth's favor.

However, that was the final addition to the scoresheet, as Colorado came up just short, 8-7.

Will Malcom led Colorado contributors with five points (2g, 3a), while Jalen Chaster (2g, 1a) and Dylan McIntosh (2g, 0a) each scored twice. Ryan Lee (1g, 2a), Thomas Vela (0g, 3a), Ben McDonald (0g, 2a) and Braedon Saris (0g, 2a) rounded out secondary scorers.

Sam LeClair (0g, 5a), Dalton Young (0g, 4a), Joe Resetarits (2g, 1a), Brendan O'Neill (1g, 2a) and Eric Fannell (2g, 0a) led the way for Philadelphia.

Mammoth defenseman Ari Stevens recorded four loose balls, two blocked shots and two penalty minutes during his NLL debut Saturday afternoon.

Colorado is now set to rest up during a Week 4 bye while preparing to host the Georgia Swarm Dec. 27 at Ball Arena. Limited tickets remain for the organization's LOUD HOUSE Home Opener showdown, so be sure to secure yours and get ready to TUSK UP!

